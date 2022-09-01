Vidgo Streams With Bob Gold & Associates as Its Public Relations Agency of Record

America's Sports Streamer is Relaunching a New and Improved Service

Vidgo, America's premier college football streamer, today announced it has selected Bob Gold & Associates (BG&A), an internationally recognized, data-driven public relations and marketing agency, as its PR agency of record. The agency will help drive awareness for Vidgo and promote the company's position as the best value for sports lovers.

"We have a new story to tell, and we need Bob Gold & Associates to tell it. With their deep-rooted sports and entertainment relationships and breadth of experience, no one is more qualified than Bob Gold & Associates," said Derek Mattsson, Vidgo CEO.

Subscribers can choose between three cost-friendly streaming packages for unlimited access to their favorite content, at home or on the go in English or Spanish. The new app is available on the most popular CTV and streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, VIZIO, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices, and on the web.

"Vidgo is changing the way sports fans will stream," said Bob Gold, President, and CEO of Bob Gold & Associates. "Whether viewers want the ultimate live sports streaming experience, or movies, movies, and more movies, Vidgo makes it easy to access your favorite content, at home or on the go. This company listens to their subscribers and is always working to improve the user experience. I've admired them for a while and really like streaming on Vidgo."

BG&A supports its clients with uniquely tailored strategies for a full spectrum of communication needs in today's digital-first world. The company works closely with tech and B2B clients to develop customized, comprehensive, results-oriented, and data-driven campaigns and strategies that propel their businesses forward, fueled by engaging storytelling, and resulting in measurable ROI.

For more information, please visit: www.vidgo.com.

About Bob Gold & Associates

Founded in 1997 by Cable TV Pioneer and Public Relations Society of America (PRSA LA) 2019 Communications Professional of the Year, Bob Gold has created an agency that specializes in the space where technology meets entertainment and enterprise utility. Recognized for its creative and comprehensive approach for its clients, Bob Gold & Associates was named to the first annual Forbes America's Best PR Agencies List for 2021. The company was ranked among the top 100 5-star agencies nationwide.

Since its founding, Bob Gold & Associates has launched and helped grow 20 TV sports networks, numerous streaming services and worked with nearly every major Communications Service provider and industry association in the United States. A co-founder of a leading international association of independently owned hi-tech PR agencies, WIN PR Group, BG&A provides its clients with immediate international resources for one-time projects or on-going campaigns. Gold is also a published author of a popular children's picture book, The Shiny Penny. For more information, please visit www.bobgoldpr.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005318/en/