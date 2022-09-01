The renowned author and thought leader will keynote the close of ConneXions 2022 with practical, research-fueled insights and advice for leaders on how to tap innate human selling behaviors and create unique value for subscribers and communities for generations

Calix, Inc. CALX today announced that Daniel Pink, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller "To Sell Is Human," will be the closing keynote speaker at Calix ConneXions 2022 on Tuesday, October 18. Pink will share his knowledge on human behavior and the power of persuasion, distilled into practical advice for broadband service providers (BSPs). Pink, a frequent guest on NPR, PBS, and ABC, hosts a popular MasterClass on sales and persuasion. Pink was also the host and co-executive producer of "Crowd Control," a National Geographic Channel television series about human behavior that aired in more than 100 countries. At ConneXions 2022, Pink will offer BSP attendees inspiration and actionable insights that continue to fuel business transformations that contribute to the economic vitality of their rural communities.

With more than $100 billion in federal and state funding opportunities available, even BSPs serving rural markets face unprecedented competition. They must expand their value proposition beyond basic connectivity to lead in their markets. This means providing managed services like home network security (ProtectIQ®), connected-camera home security (Arlo Secure), and online social media monitoring (Bark) to meet subscribers' evolving needs. These services and more comprise the expanding ecosystem of Calix Revenue EDGE™ managed services. By tapping into the selling potential of every employee, BSPs can realize the full power of the Revenue EDGE platform to grow subscriber value, increase satisfaction (marked by stellar Net Promoter Scores or NPS), and build enduring brand loyalty.

"I am thrilled to speak to BSP leaders and executives at Calix ConneXions 2022 during such a pivotal moment for the broadband industry," said Pink. "Never has there been more opportunity for these organizations to transform their businesses to take on the competition and make a difference in their communities. I will touch on concepts from my research and writing that explore how leaders can connect with people to drive change. I will also provide insights to help BSP leaders take the right steps to support a successful transformation."

Leading up to Pink's closing keynote, ConneXions 2022 will showcase BSPs successfully transforming their businesses to deliver more value to their subscribers and communities. Many of the BSPs that Calix works with have made significant strides in closing the digital divide. Nebraska-based ALLO Communications was recognized by the White House earlier this year for its achievements in connecting Nebraska, Colorado, and Arizona with world-class fiber broadband. The BSP also provides ProtectIQ managed home network security to all residential subscribers, boosting its customer lifetime value by 53 percent while achieving an NPS of +73. Midwest Energy & Communications (MEC) is also committed to protecting its members and subscribers. It added ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ® advanced parental controls to its standard managed Wi-Fi service for every member of its community. As a result, MEC blocks more than 16,000 monthly digital threats from entering subscribers' home networks and increased revenue by 13 percent since the start of 2022.

"The BSP market leaders we work with are winning because of a renewed focus on building superior subscriber experiences," said Matt Collins, executive vice president of commercial operations and chief marketing officer at Calix. "Now more than ever, BSPs face increased competition driven by the injection of billions of dollars in funding into the rapidly growing broadband industry. Pink's expertise and insights on human behavior, the power of persuasion, and cross-functional selling mentality align perfectly with the subscriber-first mindset that Calix technology enables BSPs to embrace. We look forward to his practical guidance and research-based insights that will inspire BSP leaders as they return home to drive business transformations that will deliver value to their communities for generations to come."

