Agape Care Group Appoints Dr. Tiffany Richter as Group Medical Officer Focusing on Clinical Quality and Education

Agape Care Group (Agape Care), a leading hospice and palliative care provider in the Southeast, announced today that Dr. Tiffany Richter will be promoted to the company's group medical officer post focusing across all lines of care, effective September 4. She most recently served as the company's palliative medical director in South Carolina.

As group medical officer, Dr. Richter will partner with Agape Care's clinical team to build robust resources, improve communication channels and enhance education. She will lead quality and care initiatives that will assist the care teams in fulfilling Agape Care's mission of providing quality, compassionate care to patients and their loved ones across the Southeast.

"In this new role, Dr. Richter will be able to provide expert support and guidance to our clinical team," said Troy Yarborough, chief executive officer of Agape Care Group. "The goal of everything we do is to serve our patients and their families with Agape love. Ensuring our care team members have the resources and support needed to do just that is paramount and will be Dr. Richter's focus as our group medical officer."

Dr. Richter attended medical school at Nova Southeastern University in Florida. She went on to complete a residency in family medicine, followed by a fellowship in palliative medicine at Broward Health. Dr. Richter is board certified in family medicine and palliative medicine, as well as Hospice Medical Director Board certified.

ABOUT AGAPE CARE GROUP

As a regional leader in hospice and palliative care, Agape Care Group proudly serves 3,200 patients across South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. The company's 1,300 employees are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape Care Group offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals.

For more information, visit AgapeCareGroup.com.

