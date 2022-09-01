Fieldpiece Instruments Launches Powerful New Wireless Refrigerant Scale, SR47

New Refrigerant Scale Breaks the Mold with Expanded Durability, Accuracy and Portability to Support HVACR Field Professionals

Fieldpiece Instruments today announced the launch of an upgraded Wireless Refrigerant Scale, model SR47, for HVACR contractors and technicians. The latest model will replace the industry workhorse, Fieldpiece's SRS3. The newly upgraded wireless refrigerant scale is yet another gamechanger to make HVACR industry tools more efficient and effective with the ultimate performance and durability in a compact, portable design. Industry-leading battery life, wireless range and accuracy offer unmatched reliability and convenience.

HVACR industry technicians rely on refrigerant scales for AC system installation and maintenance to accurately measure the weight of refrigerant – critical for the refrigeration industry. Scale accuracy is especially important when considering that no two system refrigerant requirements are the same. The new Fieldpiece Wireless Refrigerant Scale, SR47 is designed to meet those needs, and is ideal for residential or commercial HVACR technicians that need to charge and recover refrigerant quickly and move on to the next job.

"We designed a wireless refrigerant scale that we knew the industry needed most for the best accuracy, durability and portability," said Jeb Ball, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Fieldpiece Instruments. "As an HVACR industry leader, we are proud to provide the most rugged and dependable tools offering the best possible range in the field."

The SR47's 252-pound maximum load capacity accommodates any charge or recovery requirement, while its oversized 13-inch platform design with unique integrated bumpers is engineered to fit any refrigerant tank. It also features the best platform battery life in the industry with a long life of up to 200 hours, which maximize jobsite uptime by removing the need to change or recharge batteries.

The SR47 offers industry-leading wireless 1000-foot range with the Job Link® System App, allowing technicians to easily capture data and send reports or invoices, and it integrates with other tool measurements such as SMAN digital manifolds. Its wireless remote can be easily stored in a handy niche located under the scale and it boasts an improved rubber gasket grip design, shorter length, slightly larger display and a redesigned magnet, plus a hefty 80-hour battery life.

Technicians need tools that are lightweight yet durable enough to withstand wear and tear in field conditions. The Wireless Refrigerant Scale, SR47 meets both requirements. Its compact size and lightweight seven-pound portability make it easy to carry up a ladder while its rubberized corners offer robust impact protection. Wet weather is no barrier to performance – the SR47 is weather resistant with an IP64 rating for the remote and an IP54 rating for the platform so techs can work in the rain if they need to.

This new "heavyweight champion" from Fieldpiece also comes with a protective case that's easy to carry over the shoulder between jobs from residential sites to commercial rooftop units and includes protective padding to withstand truck or van transport and storage. A raised power button at the base of the scale improves usability and ergonomic design. As with any Fieldpiece tool, technicians can take advantage of the exceptional Fieldpiece live technical product support for one-on-one product guidance.

