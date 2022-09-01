BridgeComm Expands Innovative Engineering Team

Leader in Optical Wireless Communications Hires Senior Space Systems Engineer, Senior Electrical/FPGA Engineer and Electrical PCBA Design Engineer

BridgeComm, Inc., a leader in optical wireless communications (OWC) solutions and services, today announced that it is growing its engineering team, starting with three new hirings. Bringing valuable experience to the team, Mindy McCarrolle is joining as a senior systems engineer, Bill Gillie as a senior electrical/FPGA engineer and Scott Hill as an electrical PCBA design engineer.

These new hires come under the direction of Michael Abad-Santos, the recently appointed CEO of BridgeComm. The news hires will lead multi-disciplinary teams to develop systems that are reliable, secure and can operate at scale. They will be instrumental in coordinating design, testing and qualification, while providing technical recommendations and assessments

"The expansion of the BridgeComm team is a building block in executing our mission of global implementation of optical wireless solutions," said BridgeComm CEO Michael Abad-Santos. "We are very thrilled to welcome McCarrole, Gillie and Hill to our organization and are eager to bring the next phase of optical wireless communciations."

Prior to BridgeComm, Mindy McCarrole held a role in data analytics and systems engineering, integration and test at United Launch Alliance where she developed automated analytical tools to serve departments across engineering, business, production, and executive level projects. McCarrole has led engineering teams at companies such as NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology. In 2016, McCarrole received the Optical Society Paul F. Forman Team Engineering Excellence Award for contributions to Advanced LIGO, the first detection of gravitational waves.

Completing end-to-end product design, Bill Gillie previously served as an electrical engineer at Mountain Views Inventions. Gillie brings immense experience as a digital design engineer with RF and system design experience. He will be joining the BridgeComm team with experience in being a lead architect and design engineer to many products and government projects. At the beginning of his career, Gillie served in the United Stated Air Force Reserve.

Scott Hill is a top-performing professional with nearly a decade worth of experience in digital and analog circuit design, equipment testing/calibration and data acquisition. As a key member of the payloads department designing and building experimental projects for testing on the International Space Station, Hill was an electrical engineer at Redwire Space. Prior to Redwire Space, Hill was a vital team member at Cuos Technologies, G5 Engineering Solutions and NHMFL.

About BridgeComm

BridgeComm is a global leader in optical wireless communications solutions and services. Through a global network of ground stations designed to support complementary fixed and mobile terminals, the company provides fast, secure, enterprise-grade broadband services for a variety of markets, including space exploration, terrestrial networks for 5G connectivity and applications, and airborne lasercom for prominent applications including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, in-flight entertainment and backhaul. More information can be found at www.bridgecomminc.com.

