Paul van Lennep appointed Head of ESG & Sustainability at Stibo Systems

Paul van Lennep has been appointed Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) & Sustainability at global master data management leader Stibo Systems. The new role is key to Stibo Systems' journey toward sustainability, which includes a strategic commitment to bring customers closer to their own sustainability goals.

Before taking on the new role, van Lennep gained eight years of knowledge and experience on Stibo Systems' Professional Services team, first as a project manager and later as an engagement manager for the Nordic and Benelux regions. Working closely with customers on STEP implementation projects, he was inspired by the corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability activities at many of these customers and was inspired to create a team of CSR ambassadors at Stibo Systems.

"As part of our innovation roadmap to sustainability for our customers and ourselves, I am excited to follow my passion to launch and execute the ESG and sustainability strategy for Stibo Systems," said van Lennep. "My goal is to ensure Stibo Systems plays a part in limiting climate change and becomes a more diverse company, hopefully inspiring our peers to do the same."

In his new role, van Lennep will continue to lead Stibo Systems' CSR activities, including a host of volunteering projects such as the recent volunteering days in France and the Netherlands. His goals for the fiscal year include providing a clearly defined pathway for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with the goals set out at the Paris Agreement and supporting the innovation and product teams with sustainability data solutions.

"Paul is an exceptional leader for our journey towards sustainability and ESG, both internally and in helping our customers meet their own goals," said Adrian Carr, CEO of Stibo Systems. "His experience and inside understanding of who we are as a company lends itself very well to taking us where we plan to go."

Sustainability is also a theme at CONNECT 2022, Stibo Systems' upcoming conference October 9-11 in Hollywood, CA, where customers, partners and Stibo Systems teams will discuss the opportunity, best practices and next steps. Paul will present Stibo Systems' ambitious ESG strategy at CONNECT 2022 as well.

