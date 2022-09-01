Sony's New Smartphone, the XPERIA 5 IV; Now Available at B&H Photo Video

Mobile News: Sony expands mobile content creation with the XPERIA 5 IV. This phone is the compact cousin of the XPERIA 1, offering 5G connectivity, pro-quality video creation with 120 fps slow motion on all lenses, a 50% brighter screen, and increased battery life.

B&H is pleased to announce that pre-orders of the Sony XPERIA 5 IV smartphone begin on September 1. This entry into the smartphone category delivers 5G connectivity, an upgraded camera system, brighter display, and other improved features that should appeal to mobile content creators and prosumer mobile enthusiasts alike.

Sony XPERIA 5 IV smartphone (Photo: Business Wire)

Key Features

Rear Triple 12MP Cameras

Wide, Ultra-Wide & Telephoto at 120 fps

Real-Time Photo & Video Subject Tracking

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

128GB Storage Capacity + 8GB of RAM

6.1" HDR 21:9 120 Hz OLED Screen

240 Hz Touch & Blur Reduction Gaming

Utilizing its vast experience in the professional photography category, Sony equipped the triple-lens rear 12MP camera system of the XPERIA 5 IV with Alpha-inspired upgrades. The wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses can now all record 120 fps slow-motion footage at up to 4K resolution. Videos also benefit from object tracking and Eye AF. For photos, every lens is now capable of real-time Eye AF, and 20 fps AF/AE tracking with HDR burst photography to capture the perfect shot. On the front of the phone, the selfie camera is now 12MP for higher-resolution snapshots.

Sony has also leveraged its expansive knowledge in gaming and music to continue to offer a high-quality, well-rounded mobile experience with the XPERIA 5 IV. Music lovers can play Hi-Res Audio or immersive 360 Reality Audio through built-in speakers or wired/wireless headphones. Gamers will enjoy a smooth and responsive experience with a 240 Hz touch scan rate and 6.1" FHD+ 120 Hz OLED screen, which is 50% brighter than the previous generation. Newly added features in both categories include support for Music Pro, which is a cloud-based auto-processing solution for audio professionals, and livestreaming of mobile games.

All these capabilities are powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform with 8GB of RAM, and a larger 5000mAh battery. Sony provides 128GB of internal storage for all images, videos, and downloaded content; and protects the XPERIA 5 IV with IP65/IP68-rated water resistance and newly implemented Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

