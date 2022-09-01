Ikon Pass Adds Two More New Destinations for the 22/23 Winter Season - Lotte Arai Resort in Japan and Panorama Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Canada

22/23 Ikon Pass on Sale Now

The Ikon Pass community has expanded around the globe with the addition of Lotte Arai Resort in Japan and Panorama Mountain Resort in British Columbia. Ikon Pass is on sale now, offering five new destinations for winter 22/23 as skiers and riders begin to think about snow and next season's adventures.

With three additional new partners announced in the spring, Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Sun Valley in Idaho and Snowbasin in Utah, members of the Ikon Pass community now have access to more than 50 iconic global mountain destinations in 10 countries across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

"With the addition of Lotte Arai Resort in Japan and Panorama Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Ikon Pass now offers extensive access for pass holders in some of the best ski and snow regions on the planet," said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. "Now is the time that skiers and riders start thinking about next season, and Ikon Pass offers its members unique adventures through its global destinations, new pass options, and added benefits that offer flexibility."

"Lotte Arai Resort invites Ikon Pass holders to start planning their adventure to Japan and experience our deep powder, extraordinary terrain, our great hotel, and special food and culture," said Takashi Nakatani, Chief Executive Officer & General Manager, Lotte Arai Resort. "We are very happy to be the newest partner to Ikon Pass and expand global access for its community."

"Panorama Mountain Resort is thrilled to join the Ikon Pass community and showcase all the resort has to offer in this special part of Canada," said Steve Paccagnan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Panorama Mountain Resort. "Each season we host skiers and riders from around the world with warm and welcoming Canadian hospitality, and our team and community look forward to welcoming Ikon Pass holders to experience Panorama and the Rocky Mountains of British Columbia."

WHAT'S NEW for 22/23

Lotte Arai Resort, Japan: Just 225 miles from Tokyo, Ikon Pass holders can escape to the ultimate experience at Lotte Arai Resort and play in some of the biggest snow in all of Japan. With up to 800" of snowfall per season, head to chest-deep powder can be found all over this mountain with varied terrain for all abilities. Lotte Arai joins Niseko United for a double hit of Japow.

Access: Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at Lotte Arai Resort with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days, with no blackout dates. Lotte Arai is not available on the Ikon Session Pass.

Panorama Mountain Resort, British Columbia, Canada: Everything that rocks about the Canadian Rockies - big vertical, big views, and big mountain vibes - can be found at Panorama. Located on British Columbia's famed Powder Highway, Panorama offers winter enthusiasts 4,265 feet of vertical, wide-open fall-line cruisers, powder-filled tree lines, and the steep and deep exhilaration of Taynton Bowl. Panorama joins Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures for some of the best access in British Columbia.

Access: Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days at Panorama with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days, with select blackout dates. Panorama is also available on the Ikon Session Pass.

New 2 & 3-Day Products: Joining the Ikon Session Pass 4-Day, Ikon Pass now offers a 2 and 3-day option for skiers and riders looking for shorter trips to the mountains. The Ikon Session Pass offers access to 38 destinations with select blackout dates and benefits. Prices start at $249. (See below for more details.)

Access: Excludes Aspen Snowmass, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Sun Valley, Snowbasin, Lotte Arai Resort, Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley, Dolomiti Superski, Kitzbühel, Zermatt, Thredbo.

Spot Insurance: In addition to pass insurance, Ikon Pass holders can now purchase additional injury coverage with Spot Insurance to cover eligible medical expenses for injuries that arise while using their pass, offering additional peace of mind. To learn more about Spot Insurance and full coverage options, please visit https://www.getspot.com/.

Access Changes: For winter 22/23, certain destinations have been added to the Ikon Base Plus Pass. For an additional $200 from the Ikon Base Pass, Ikon Base Plus Pass holders will get five-day access at each: Aspen Snowmass, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort, Sun Valley, Snowbasin, and Alta-Snowbird (combined). Aspen Snowmass, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort, Sun Valley, Snowbasin, and Alta are not available on the Ikon Base Pass. Snowbird will have five days on the Ikon Base Pass, blackouts apply.

IKON PASS COMMUNITY MEMBER BENEFITS

Ikon Pass First Tracks

Members of the Ikon Pass community can unlock untouched powder and corduroy before the lifts open one designated morning per month in January, February, and March 2023 at participating destinations during the 22/23 winter season. Ikon Pass First Tracks applies to the 22/23 Ikon Pass, Ikon Base Pass, Ikon Base Plus Pass and Ikon Session Pass based on pass access.

Ikon Pass Travel

Ikon Pass Travel is an online travel planning service exclusively for members of the Ikon Pass community that offers the ability to seamlessly explore and book all aspects of adventure across Ikon Pass destinations. Browse and compare airfare, hotels, and activities across Ikon Pass destinations to create a vacation package or be matched with an Ikon Pass Travel specialist.

Adventure Assurance

Each Ikon Pass comes with Adventure Assurance, a free pass holder benefit program that offers options to Ikon Pass holders that help provide flexibility and alleviate some uncertainty throughout the winter season.

Defer: Prior to December 8, 2022, should a 22/23 Ikon Pass holder not use their pass after purchase, for any reason, they may elect to defer and receive a full credit of their purchase price to be used toward the purchase of a 23/24 Ikon Pass. Unused passes will not automatically defer to next season, pass holders who decide to defer their 22/23 Ikon Pass must elect to defer their unused pass in My Account by December 8, 2022.

Covid Closure Credits: If passes are used and there is an eligible COVID-19-related closure at any North American Ikon Pass destination from December 17, 2022 – March 5, 2023, Ikon Pass holders will receive a credit toward a 23/24 Ikon Pass based on the percentage of days closed.

IKON PASS BY THE NUMBERS

Destinations: 52

Continents: 5

Countries: 10

States: 15

Canadian Provinces: 4

Total Acres: 165,141*

Trails: 7,625

Lifts: 1,383

*Does not include CMH stats

Ikon Pass Destinations by Location

California: Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort

Colorado: Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, Eldora Mountain Resort

Idaho: Schweitzer, Sun Valley

Maine: Sugarloaf, Sunday River

Michigan: Boyne Highlands, Boyne Mountain

Montana: Big Sky Resort

New Hampshire: Loon Mountain

New Mexico: Taos Ski Valley

New York: Windham Mountain

Oregon: Mt. Bachelor

Utah: Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Brighton Resort, Snowbasin

Vermont: Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, Killington - Pico

Washington: Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie

West Virginia: Snowshoe

Wyoming: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Alberta, Canada: SkiBig3

British Columbia, Canada: Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort, CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures

Ontario, Canada: Blue Mountain

Quebec, Canada: Tremblant

Austria: Kitzbühel

France: Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley

Italy: Dolomiti Superski

Switzerland: Zermatt

Australia: Thredbo, Mt Buller

New Zealand: Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt

Japan: Niseko United, Lotte Arai Resort

Chile: Valle Nevado

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Windham Mountain in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain and Panorama Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Kitzbühel in Austria, Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Lotte Aria Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 15 iconic year-round resorts, the world's largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world's most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada and Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

