Awards honor and recognize those who influence education and are committed to improving student engagement.

PowerSchool PWSC, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced the winners of the PowerSchool Honor Roll Awards. The program celebrates and recognizes PowerSchool customers who have had an extraordinary influence on education and are committed to improving student engagement.

"We see and hear every day about the amazing things educators are doing to improve student engagement and how PowerSchool products support them," said Maulik Datanwala, Chief Operating Officer, PowerSchool. "We created the Honor Roll Awards so we can recognize and thank them for their leadership and for continuing to inspire their students to reach their full potential."

Educators are nominated by peers in their school districts across seven categories that showcase educators' passion and knowledge of different PowerSchool solutions, and then selected by committee. Out of hundreds of note-worthy nominations, PowerSchool is proud to announce the 2022 Honor Roll Award Winners.

Champion of the Year

Yvonne Magala - Data Collections Specialist, Delaware Valley Regional High School

As a data specialist and longtime champion of PowerSchool products, Yvonne Magala actively engages in opportunities to learn about PowerSchool products and shares that knowledge with leaders in her district and neighboring districts. She is also an active participant in the PowerSchool community. When state requirements changed recently, Magala worked with PowerSchool to ensure Delaware Valley Regional High School's products were up to date with the latest requirements.

Mentor of the Year

Barbara Dell'Armo - Data System Analyst, Park Ridge School District

Barbara Dell'Armo has worked with her organization for over 20 years and has expert knowledge in PowerSchool SIS and Enrollment. Colleagues say she is an enthusiastic mentor who is dedicated to helping other PowerSchool users by bringing fun into the program and keeping mentors connected. They also say she is detail oriented and an advocate for others.

Ambassador of the Year

Amy Alvis - Educational Technology Coordinator, Indianapolis Public Schools

An educator for the past 25 years, Amy Alvis exemplifies a passion for education. A former classroom teacher-turned educational technology coordinator, Alvis has a deep knowledge of Schoology Learning and serves as the go-to leader for all things PowerSchool with Indianapolis Public Schools. As a PowerSchool Champion, Alvis connects with other district leaders to contribute and share ideas and resources.

Innovator

Lindsay Sessions - Database Support Specialist, Ephrata Area School District

When the Ephrata Area School District needed a new school health program, they enlisted the help of Lindsay Sessions. Not only did Sessions help build and implement the new program, she also optimized it with custom features and taught staff how to use it. Sessions' colleague says, "She's a great critical thinker and won't take no for an answer. She always finds a way to make something happen."

Technical Hero

Laura Howard - Systems Administrator, Oregon Charter Academy

In her role as Systems Administrator at Oregon Charter Academy (ORCA), Laura Howard's responsibilities include selecting, implementing, and training educators on how to use ORCA's technology. She also works to ensure each one works together to provide students, parents and teachers with a seamless experience. When ORCA began using PowerSchool Special Programs, she trained the special education team on its unique features to ensure they could more easily support students with different needs.

Inspiring Educator

Christina Garza - 4th/5th Grade Teacher, Annette Island School District

Staff at Annette Island School District say that being located on the last Alaska Native Reservation in the state of Alaska, the district can feel quite isolated, especially during the pandemic. But that didn't stop fourth and fifth grade teacher Christina Garza from motivating her students to achieve success. District staff say that meeting each child at their level and celebrating their successes has resulted in 100% of Garza's students reaching their growth goals.

Transformational Leader of the Year

Michelle Tanner, Ed.D. - Associate Superintendent of the Deaf, Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind

Staff at Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind say Associate Superintendent Michelle Tanner, Ed.D., is an exceptional leader and excels at empowering others to achieve their goals. As a fan of PowerSchool, Tanner has championed the adoption of multiple PowerSchool products including Unified Classroom® Performance Matters, Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning, and Special Programs. The staff says the adoption of Special Programs has helped teachers support their students with different needs by simplifying their online management and providing them with access to critical program data and documentation.

