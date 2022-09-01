Royal Dental in Houston Joins Brident Dental & Orthodontics

Brident Dental & Orthodontics, a member of the Sonrava Health family of wellness companies, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Royal Dental.

With the Royal Dental locations, Brident and its affiliates now have 50 offices in the Houston area and 130 in Texas. Altogether, Sonrava Health dental affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics, DentalWorks, Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners, Perfect Teeth, Vital Smiles, and Western Dental & Orthodontics, have 580 offices in 20 states.

"We are very pleased to welcome the patients, doctors and staff of Royal Dental to our Dental Home," said Dr. Sylvia Lin, DDS, President of Brident DDS, P.C. ("Brident Dental"). "Our practices share a commitment to service, and we are joining our efforts to expand access to high quality, affordable oral healthcare to America's fourth-largest city."

Royal Dental has been serving the greater Houston area for thirty years and was founded by Dr. Ayeez Lalji and Shelena Lalji, offering family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, restorative care, and cosmetic dentistry.

"We're excited to have Royal Dental's 7 offices join Brident and the Sonrava Health family," said Dr. Shelena Lalji, "Sonrava Health has a proven platform supporting convenient, high-quality care for patients, excellent continuing education programs for doctors and hygienists, and exciting career ladders for team members throughout the organization. Our combined resources will provide patients greater access to a full spectrum dental services supported by state-of-the-art technology, as well as additional insurance and payment options to help make care more affordable."

ABOUT BRIDENT AND SONRAVA HEALTH

Brident Dental & Orthodontics is part of the Sonrava Health family of wellness companies. Including the Royal Dental offices, Brident Dental & Orthodontics supports 130 dental practices in Texas. For more information, please visit www.brident.com.

Sonrava Health, through its affiliates, is one of the nation's largest dental support organizations and a leader in accessible, affordable high quality oral healthcare, supporting care for approximately 4 million patient visits annually in more than 580 affiliated offices in 20 states coast to coast from California to Maryland and border to border from Michigan to Texas. In addition to general dentistry, Sonrava Health affiliate practices offer pediatric dentistry, orthodontics (including clear aligners), oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics, dental implants and overdentures, creating a convenient full service "Dental Home." Sonrava Health is also the family home of LooksBrite Eye Centers, EyeMax Vision Plan, and MIB Benefit Plans. For more information, please visit www.Sonrava.com.

