Andrea Cooper Promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Comporium is pleased to announce that Andrea Cooper has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Cooper reports directly to Bryant Barnes, President and CEO. She is responsible for planning and overseeing all aspects of Human Resources management functions. She serves as a strategic ally to Comporium's leadership team, managers, and employees in providing advice, organizational development, business growth, policies and procedures, and other HR matters.

Andrea has been a valued part of the Comporium family since September of 1999 when she joined the company as a Training and Communications Coordinator. In October 2002, she was promoted to Manager of Compensation and Benefits. In March 2008, she was promoted to a Director in Human Resources. In 2019, Cooper was named Vice President of Human Resources.

"Andrea has proven to be an integral member of our team since joining the company in 1999," stated Comporium's President and Chief Executive Officer, Bryant Barnes. "Like many of our leaders, she has grown with the company as we have transitioned from a telephone company into a cutting-edge broadband provider. Andrea's commitment to the company, her work ethic, and dedication to our employees make her an asset to the Comporium family."

Cooper, a Seneca, S.C. native, graduated from Southern Wesleyan University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and from Pfeiffer University with a master's degree in Human Resources. In addition to her years of practical experience, she was an instructor at York Technical College, teaching Human Resources courses, for many years. Her experience in the workplace and as an educator continue to prove vital as she leads Comporium's Human Resources group.

Andrea currently serves as the Board Chair of Keystone Substance Abuse Services and as the current Board President of ChristmasVille. Additionally, she served as chairperson for Come-See-Me and has also held leadership roles with York County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately-held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium's ventures include companies providing business solutions, managed services, connected home services and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

