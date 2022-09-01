Crow Holdings Announces Don Brooks as Head of Sustainability

Commercial and multifamily real estate development professional brings more than a decade of experience focusing on green building and sustainability-based investments

Crow Holdings, a leading real estate investment and development firm, announced today the hiring of Don Brooks as Head of Sustainability. With over 15 years of direct experience leading environmental initiatives for real estate firms, Brooks is well-suited to oversee the efforts across Crow Holdings' investment management and development businesses to increase adoption of environmental impact investing initiatives, including carbon reduction, climate resilience, renewable energy, and sustainable development practices.

Crow Holdings weighs a variety of sustainability factors in connection with the acquisition, development, and ownership of its real estate properties, implementing features that reduce energy use, lower operating costs, and promote green living. The addition of Brooks greatly enhances Crow Holdings' ability to bring practical, cost-effective, and environmentally conscious solutions to current and future projects on behalf of both tenants and investors.

"Throughout our 70-plus-year history, alignment with our partners has been foundational to how we do business, as has a spirit of innovation," said Crow Holdings CEO Michael Levy. "Without question, sustainability's increased importance to our tenants and investment partners is clear. What's more, technological developments in the areas of sustainability create enhanced opportunities to improve building design and construction, reduce energy usage, reduce operating costs, and lower the carbon footprint across the property."

"Over the past 15 years, I have been fortunate to lead numerous green building projects and also train construction and operations teams, introducing sustainability elements that save money, make sense, and make a difference," Brooks said. "I am excited to contribute my skills and experience to the incredible group at Crow Holdings, both at the project level and portfolio-wide, working with our partners and stakeholders in pursuit of their sustainability goals."

Prior to joining Crow Holdings, Brooks served as Vice President – Multifamily Services at US-Eco Logic / TexEnergy Solutions, the world's largest provider of energy efficiency and green building services for single and multifamily developers. Prior to that, he served as Due Diligence Manager for The Dinerstein Companies, managing the design and development process of various urban infill throughout the country. He also served as The Dinerstein Companies' Director of Sustainability, developing the company's environmental impact program from the ground up, with responsibilities that included successfully integrating policies, training, corporate branding, and green certifications for the sustainability goals of property owners.

Brooks received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University. He is LEED AP-certified by the U.S. Green Building Council.

About Crow Holdings

Crow Holdings is a leading national real estate investment and development firm with more than 70 years of history, $27 billion of assets under management, and an established platform with a vision for continued success. Crow Holdings pursues compelling investment opportunities through a range of strategies, product types, and ventures, consistently seeking to create value for its investors, partners, and communities. Operating from 21 offices in key markets across the U.S., Crow Holdings has extensive industry reach and expertise in multifamily, industrial, office, and specialty sectors. The firm's ongoing legacy is rooted in its founding principles: partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests. For more information, please visit www.crowholdings.com.

