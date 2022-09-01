Veterans United Home Loans Ranks No. 2 in Companies that Care 2022 by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work®

Veterans United Home Loans, the nation's largest VA purchase lender, has ranked as one of the top Companies that Care in the country.

PEOPLE Magazine and Great Place to Work® ranked Veterans United Home Loans second on the Companies that Care list for 2022.

"Veterans United's commitment goes beyond making the American Dream of homeownership a reality for Veterans, it is also helping them make an impact in their communities," said August Nielsen, vice president of people services at Veterans United Home Loans. "Our employees bring our values of be passionate and have fun, deliver results with integrity and enhance lives every day to life in the way they demonstrate care every day for our customers, communities, and each other."

Veterans United's charitable arm, Veterans United Foundation, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of Veterans and military families along with supporting diverse needs in communities across the nation. The Foundation is funded by employees of Veterans United Home Loans and its affiliate companies. More than 90% of employees donate 1% of their paycheck to the foundation to support their mission.

The Companies that Care award is based on more than one million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 95% of Veterans United's employees said that it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Caring isn't about being ‘nice,'" says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's about understanding the real needs of your people, of your community and of the world—and showing up in ways that make a meaningful impact. These companies make that kind of caring for people, and even the environment, part of their daily fabric."

In 2022, Veterans United ranked No. 13 on Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and No. 14 for the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, the company's seventh consecutive year on the list. In addition, they were also named to Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces for Parents™, Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Best Workplaces for Women™.

For the complete list of PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022, please visit: https://people.com/human-interest/people-100-companies-that-care-2022/

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed more than $29.9 billion in loans in 2021 and is the country's largest VA purchase lender, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

VeteransUnited.com | 1-800-884-5560 | 1400 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65203 | Veterans United Home Loans NMLS # 1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). A VA approved lender; Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Licensed in all 50 states. For State Licensing information, please visit www.veteransunited.com/licenses/. Equal Opportunity Lender.

About the PEOPLE® Companies that Care

Great Place to Work selected the PEOPLE® Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005595/en/