Publix recognized on PEOPLE's Companies that Care list

Publix has been ranked No. 28 on the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care list. This is the company's third consecutive year on the list, which highlights the top U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment.

"Since our company was founded in 1930, Publix has prioritized taking care of our associates, customers and communities," said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. "At Publix, our core values, like respecting the dignity of our associates and giving back to our communities, have created a culture where our associates feel proud of the positive impact their company makes."

Publix is committed to being a great place to work and frequently reviews its benefits to continually offer a comprehensive package to its associates, including paid parental leave for eligible full- and part-time associates to take time off with pay within the first year after the birth or adoption of a child.

Providing nourishment to people facing food insecurity is fundamental to Publix's mission of being responsible citizens in its communities. While the company has long supported several initiatives focused on alleviating hunger, in 2021 Publix launched its Feeding More Together register campaign that provides both produce and nonperishable food items to food banks. Through this campaign, the company matches customer donations at the register, which are used to provide nonperishable food items, with an equivalent value of fresh produce. Since the campaign's launch, Publix and its associates and customers have provided more than 173 million meals to neighbors in need. In addition to these donations, the company helps alleviate hunger through its perishable recovery program by gathering dairy, deli, meat and produce that is wholesome but unsalable and donating it to food banks throughout Publix's operating area.

Sustainability and the environment are also important to Publix, and the company continues to look for ways to reduce waste and protect natural resources. Last year, Publix announced it would donate a total of $2 million to the National Audubon Society and the National Park Foundation to protect, restore and conserve two areas of the Florida Everglades. The Everglades supplies nearly 8 million Floridians with fresh water and provides a natural habitat for endangered native species. The initiative will return an estimated 174 million gallons of water per year to the local environment.

Publix's most recent water stewardship efforts also focused on long-term collaborations to support the restoration of damaged Florida watersheds through a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation. The donation allowed for the planting of 126,000 longleaf pine saplings near Ecofina Creek and Chipola River, areas nearly stripped of trees by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Additionally, this year Publix announced its continued support of seafood sustainability by donating $40,000 to Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP).

In compiling the list, PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work to analyze surveys and data from more than 1 million employees on their experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits and its philanthropic and community support, with a particular focus on activities that occurred in the last year.

To read about the ranking and see the PEOPLE Companies that Care list, visit greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/companies-that-care/2022.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,305 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

