Jan Geldmacher Named Chairman of the Board at LiveOak Fiber

Former SoftBank executive bolsters global experience of broadband service provider team

LiveOak Fiber, a newly formed regional service provider building a world-class broadband network, is proud to announce global technology leader, Jan Geldmacher, as Chairman of the Board. The move comes in the wake of LiveOak Fiber announcing major investments to construct and operate next-generation high-speed fiber optic networks for residents and businesses in Glynn County, Georgia and Okaloosa County, Florida.

Jan is a telecommunications industry expert with more than 25 years of leadership experience. Jan currently serves as the Chairman of the Management Board for Deutsche Giganetz, a Germany based broadband provider, as well as an independent member of the board of directors for several technology companies based in the US and abroad. His extensive operational background in national and international enterprise includes senior executive positions and board seats at Softbank Group, Sprint Business, Vodafone Global Enterprise, British Telecom, and Deutsche Telekom AG.

"We are building strong local teams to provide market defining service quality and performance, and we are backing them with a foundation of seasoned industry leadership," said Jody Craft, President of LiveOak Fiber. "In his operational career Jan has overseen business-critical infrastructure and built a reputation on the highest quality of experience for customers. We are fortunate to be able to now leverage his unique customer-centric perspective as LiveOak enters our initial markets."

"The acceleration of fiber broadband investments is enabling local communities to reliably access services available in larger metros that expand economic opportunity and directly impacting quality of life for the local businesses and residents," says Jan Geldmacher. "I am thrilled to partner with Jody and the LiveOak Fiber team in establishing an industry-leading regional brand offering a level of connectivity that is transformative to every market we plan to serve."

