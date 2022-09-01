The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON New York Presented by Chase Sapphire October 8 & 9

Tickets On Sale Now; Festival Highlighting the Best in Food and Culture Returns to Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York

Participating Restaurants Include: Sally's Apizza (New Haven, CT), The Wiener's Circle (Chicago, IL), Sanguich (Miami, FL), The Clam Shack (Kennebunk, ME), Kuya Lord (Los Angeles, CA) a one-of-a-kind collaboration between Hopper's (London, UK) and Shake Shack, Noble Rot (London, UK), Taqueria Ramirez, Jing Fong, Bark Barbecue, Pecking House, Forsyth Fire Escape and more!

Restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation, today announced that tickets are on sale for EEEEEATSCON NY Presented By Chase Sapphire® at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9. This two-day celebration of food, drink and culture, marks the event's return to New York City for the first time since 2019, and third time overall.

General Admission tickets for EEEEEATSCON NY are ON SALE NOW for $30 each, plus applicable taxes and fees, and can be purchased at eeeeeatscon.com.

Beginning September 8th Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can log into Ultimate Rewards to purchase VIP tickets. These exclusive cardmember passes include 1-hour early entry to the festival, a single (1) menu item from any participating EEEEEATSCON restaurant during that time, access to The Wine Room with a bottle of wine to take home, and more.

Featured at this year's event is an exciting lineup of some of The Infatuation's greatest hits from New York City, around the country and world. With more announcements to come, this year's festival will host an incredible line-up featuring, Sally's Apizza - making their first ever appearance outside of their famed New Haven, Connecticut pizzeria locations, The Wiener's Circle (Chicago, IL), Sanguich (Miami, FL), The Clam Shack (Kennebunk, ME), Kuya Lord (Los Angeles, CA), Harold & Belle's (Los Angeles, CA) a one-of-a-kind collaboration between Hopper's (London, UK) and Shake Shack, Taqueria Ramirez, Jing Fong, Bark Barbecue, Nonna Dora's, 7th Street Burger, Apollo Bagels, Teranga, Forsyth Fire Escape, Ace's Pizza, Semma, MáLà Project, Sushi On Me, Best Damn Cookies, Mariscos El Submarino, Peppa's Jerk Chicken, Pecking House, Zaab Zaab, 8282, Blank Street Coffee, Tong, Daily Provisions, and Wiggle Room.

As noted, EEEEEATSCON NY will mark the return of The Wine Room, a popular event feature offering approachable discussions from some of the most interesting people in and around the world of wine curated by Infatuation co-founder Chris Stang and Dan Keeling & Mark Andrew, the team behind The Infatuation's highest rated restaurant/wine bar in London, Noble Rot.

In addition to the extensive EEEEEATSCON lineup of food and drink, this year's festival will also feature a variety of panel discussions, featured speakers and musical performances, all of which will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Each day Sapphire Reserve cardmembers attending the festival will have access to the Chase Sapphire lounge. This unique experience will offer special perks, including complimentary food, beverages and more, including a special experience from NYC cocktail bar, Dante.

EEEEEATSCON is a food experience built in the spirit of a music festival, but with restaurants as the headliners. Created by The Infatuation, EEEEEATSCON originated in Los Angeles in 2017 and launched in New York City for the first time in the Fall of 2018, and again in 2019. The event, which now spans over two days in each location, is designed for people who want more from a food festival than just tasting-sized portions and cooking demonstrations. With live music performances throughout the day and panels from thought leaders and industry pioneers, EEEEEATSCON is as much about connecting with a community and getting inspired as it is about eating and being entertained. In addition to its legendary restaurant participants, previous panelists and entertainers at EEEEEATSCON have included: Lizzo, Dan Levy, Awkwafina, Dwayne Wade, Cameron Diaz, Questlove, DNICE, Smokey Robinson, Tony Hawk, Hayley Kiyoko, Darren Criss, Adam Rippon, Catherine Cohen, and more!

In addition to Chase Sapphire, other brand partners creating special experiences for EEEEEATSCON NY 2022 include: Caviar with DashPass, OpenTable, Josh Cellars, LaCroix, BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink, Daring Foods, Aperol, Tequila Don Julio, Stella Artois and NUTRL Vodka Seltzer.

EEEEEATSCON NY Presented by Chase Sapphire

Saturday, October 8 x Sunday, October 9

Forest Hills Stadium - 1 Tennis Pl, Forest Hills, NY

Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Each Day

Chase Sapphire Pre-Sale and VIP Ticket Entry: 11:00 AM

Tickets available NOW at http://www.eeeeeatscon.com

For more information visit The Infatuation and EEEEEATSCON online, download The Infatuation app, follow The Infatuation on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and sign up for your city's newsletter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005451/en/