Hollow Brook Wealth Management Announces Launch of The Hollow Brook Wealth Alliance

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC ("Hollow Brook"), a leading independent and full-service wealth management firm, today announced that it has formed the Hollow Brook Wealth Alliance.

The Hollow Brook Wealth Alliance is a new and unique networking community that enables individuals in the wealth and investment management industries to cultivate relationships, and share experiences, best practices, and educational and professional opportunities with other individuals across the New York Metropolitan area.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on our ability to forge meaningful relationships with those who work in and around the industries we specialize in. We want to offer people a place where they can find a solution to this challenge," said Alan L. Bazaar, Co-Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Partner at Hollow Brook Wealth Management. "The Hollow Brook Wealth Alliance offers unique opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals in the community who focus on similar customers, and enables them to learn, and grow their networks and businesses together while creating an enriching new environment."

The Hollow Brook Wealth Alliance will host its inaugural event on September 8, 2022, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Eastern Time at the Turtle Garage. The evening will include cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and music in a casual atmosphere where individuals will be able to step outside of their familiar circles and embrace significant new relationships.

"Hollow Brook Wealth Management was built on the foundation of deep-rooted relationships, community and trust," said Philip Richter, Co-Chairman, President and Partner at Hollow Brook Wealth Management, "We realize that we wouldn't be where we are today if it wasn't for the strong bonds we have forged with so many individuals over the years. Our hope is that the Hollow Brook Wealth Alliance will offer that very same privilege to the next generation of professionals who are building their businesses today."

Following the initial event on September 8th, the Hollow Brook Wealth Alliance will meet for breakfast quarterly. Each event will offer members the opportunity to discuss trending business topics in an intimate setting and will feature a special guest speaker. The first of these gatherings will take place in the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook is a leading independent wealth management firm that manages and advises capital on behalf of families, foundations, endowments, pension plans, and individuals. For more information, please visit www.hollowbrookllc.com.

