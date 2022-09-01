Cognosos First To Launch OnSpot Technology For Mobile; Simplifies Real-Time Vehicle Location Data Throughout Entire Auction Process

Mobile solution boosts revenues by ensuring cars are in their assigned lanes on auction days

Cognosos – a leading provider of real-time asset location solutions (RTLS) – today launched the mobile version of its OnSpot technology which helps the automotive auction industry optimize workflows, reduce costs and gain a competitive edge. This powerful technology eases the difficulties and challenges of ensuring all cars to be auctioned are in their assigned lanes on auction day and brings functionality to teams in the field by simplifying–and in many cases eliminating–manual tasks.

OnSpot mobile provides vehicle location visibility to mobile devices—and coupled with the system's geofencing capabilities—helps teams easily position vehicles in their assigned lanes prior to auction day. It also directs them to the location of vehicles not in their lanes, as well as those at risk of missing their assignments. This data shaves much needed time and effort off the arduous tasks of preparing for an auction while maximizing revenue potential by reducing the possibility of vehicles missing the auction due to missed or incorrect lane assignments.

"The auction landscape is increasingly competitive–exacerbated by labor shortages and increasing labor costs," said Cognosos Chief Product Officer Adrian Jennings. "Maximizing the sales and throughput of an auction facility requires careful orchestration and planning to efficiently move vehicles through auction processes. Recognizing that auctions are forced to do more with less, Cognosos OnSpot mobile allows auctions to streamline operations, uncover opportunities for greater efficiency and boost revenue."

Cognosos' lightweight RTLS technology can be easily deployed and integrated with existing auction management software, pulling in descriptive attributes for all the vehicles on the lot and displaying it alongside current and precise location information.

Cognosos' mobile technology provides the following capabilities:

Instantly locate specific vehicles or groups of vehicles across onsite and remote lots

Track vehicles through auction processes like check-in, condition reporting, mechanical and detailing

Ensure that vehicles are OnSpot ahead of auction day to eliminate fall-out

Trigger alerts and events when unexpected vehicle movements occur

Leverage tags engineered specifically for vehicle tracking without the use of an OBD port

Visualize data with a powerful dashboard of analytics and metrics related to vehicle movement and patterns

Integrate with existing auction management systems to view comprehensive vehicle data in one place

Cognosos' mobile OnSpot technology is available now. For information or to schedule a demo, email us.

Meet the Cognosos team at the National Auto Auction Association's annual convention taking place Sept. 6-8 at the Dallas Sheraton Hotel.

About Cognosos

Cognosos is paving the way for the next generation of real-time location systems (RTLS). Supporting the biggest brands in industries like healthcare, automotive, logistics and manufacturing, Cognosos technology has been used to track over 4 million assets. Cognosos' cloud-based software, and ultra-lightweight footprint delivers an unparalleled combination of price and performance, reducing time-to-value, increasing ROI and eliminating the traditional deployment barriers of legacy systems. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

