Arch RoamRight Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2022 International Business Awards®

Arch RoamRight's customer service team recognized for its outstanding performance.

Travel insurance brand Arch RoamRight won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 19th annual International Business Awards® (IBA).

"We are honored to receive this award. At Arch, we continually strive to improve our customers' experiences during these ever-changing times," said Tim Dodge, Vice President of Marketing at Arch RoamRight. "Excellence in customer service and responsiveness have always been a critical part of the overall value we provide to our customers and partners. Being passionate about the voice of the customer is at the essence of every customer interaction."

The IBAs are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Remarks from the IBA judges included: "Arch RoamRight has delivered exceptional customer service in the pandemic. Their growth is an excellent representation of their good work!" and "[There is] clear evidence of a focus on customer success and a program for employee development to ensure this." Another judge commented, "How the team quickly learnt to work under challenging circumstances and was able to provide the best service is impressive."

About Arch RoamRight

Arch RoamRight (www.RoamRight.com) is the co-branding of Arch and RoamRight® marks used by Arch Insurance Company to market its travel insurance that insures U.S. residents traveling around the world. From trip cancellation to travel medical insurance plans and an award-winning mobile app and website, Arch RoamRightTM is an industry leader in innovation and technological solutions. In 2021, Arch RoamRight won multiple American Business Awards® and was named one of the Best in Travel Insurance for 2021 by Money.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

