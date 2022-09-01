Rebecca Liebert Named President and CEO of Lubrizol

Liebert brings deep and broad leadership experience in transforming and growing global businesses, driving continuous improvement and championing innovation

Mary Rhinehart, interim President and CEO, to continue as Board Chair

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, today announced that Rebecca Liebert has been named the company's President and CEO, effective October 3, 2022. She succeeds Mary Rhinehart who has served as interim President and CEO since March of this year. Rhinehart will continue as the company's Board Chair.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005467/en/

Rebecca Liebert, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Lubrizol Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

Liebert was most recently Executive Vice President of PPG Industries, a global leader in paints, coatings and specialty materials. She joined PPG in June 2018 leading the automotive OEM coatings business, including PPG's mobility initiatives. Her final responsibilities included PPG's global industrial segment businesses, Asia Pacific region oversight, and functional responsibility for global procurement, resin and industrial segment manufacturing.

Prior to PPG, Liebert served as President and CEO of Honeywell UOP, a leading international supplier to the petroleum refining, gas processing, petrochemical production and major manufacturing industries. Prior to joining Honeywell, Liebert served as President of Reynolds Food Packaging.

"Rebecca is a dynamic, passionate and results-driven leader," said Greg Abel, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway's non-insurance operations. "She brings tremendous experience and a record of accomplishments in leading global organizations and driving operational excellence. Most importantly, she is an individual of the highest integrity – a vital quality for leaders. I thank Mary Rhinehart for her strong interim leadership at Lubrizol and for helping position the company for future growth and success."

"Rebecca is the right CEO at the right time to lead the company," said Rhinehart. "I am confident Rebecca has the results-driven and employee- and customer-centric mindset that is critical as we move forward. In addition to her impressive career accomplishments, she is an inspirational leader and innovator who will foster a strong culture, while respecting the legacy and values that make Lubrizol the company it is today."

"I am proud to be part of an organization with over 90 years of innovation in the areas of technology, societal advancement and sustainability," Liebert said. "I am also excited to be a member of the team building Lubrizol's future and look forward to working alongside Lubrizol's dedicated employees to continue delivering solutions and value for our customers and supporting our communities."

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, leverages its unmatched science and innovation to solve complex challenges for customers, drive sustainable and measurable results and help millions of people, communities and businesses around the world move cleaner, create smarter and live better every day. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,600 employees. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005467/en/