Black & Veatch to Lead Multi-Year Resilient Infrastructure Program in Miami-Area Village of Key Biscayne

Black & Veatch solutions and capabilities to advance Florida island's climate resilience efforts

As increasing tropical storm events and rising sea levels caused by significant environmental changes spur waterfront communities to harden their infrastructure assets, Miami-Dade County's Island Village of Key Biscayne has selected Black & Veatch to help develop more resilient, sustainable infrastructure systems.

Leading a multi-functional, multi-year resilient infrastructure program, Black & Veatch will provide the guiding strategy, project development and integration roadmap, program management and construction management services for the infrastructure program that consists of five levels of efforts: shoreline protection; stormwater systems upgrade; roadway improvements; utilities resilience and protection; and planning, zoning, and building modifications.

"With its focus on designing and constructing infrastructure systems to embrace nature and respect its boundaries – and the goal of investing in and safeguarding Key Biscayne's way of life for decades to come – the innovative solutions and capabilities we bring will deliver sustainable and resilient outcomes," said Mike Orth, President of Governments & Environment at Black & Veatch. "Working together and collaborating alongside a talented team to help the Village of Key Biscayne achieve its long-term goals aligns closely with our overall mission of Building a World of Difference."

To execute this bold and forward-looking infrastructure program, Black & Veatch has assembled a custom-built expert, local team that includes Moffat & Nichol and 300 Engineering Group, along with specialized subcontractors such as Brizaga, Waggoner & Ball, and the Water Institute of the Gulf.

Together, these companies will guide Key Biscayne's resilience and hardening efforts, using forward-thinking methodologies grounded by the Institute of Sustainable Infrastructure's Envision® principles that will promote holistic resilience and sustainability. The project's chosen collaborators also have proven experience with coastal storm risk management and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers' regulatory programs, as well as a long history of success serving municipalities with program management strategy, planning, and project execution.

"We selected Black & Veatch to help us realize our vision of a more sustainable, resilient village because they share our passion for environmental, social and economic sustainability," said Steven Williamson, Village Manager of the Village of Key Biscayne. "The Black & Veatch team has local elements that truly reflect our commitment to advancing our community and those around us. We look forward to working with such an accomplished and trusted partner to help protect our Village against the threats of climate change and sea level rise as we invest in the longevity and safety of our Island Paradise."

Editor's Notes:

With a strong Florida presence since 1957, Black & Veatch has an intricate understanding of the unique climate- and infrastructure-related challenges of beachfront communities and brings that knowledge to this project.

In February 2022, Black & Veatch helped Miami-Dade County's Water and Sewer Department (WASD) achieve more than $300 million in capital, operations, and maintenance savings at the county's wastewater treatment plants under the Ocean Outfall Legislation (OOL) Program.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting, and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2021 exceeded US$3.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005153/en/