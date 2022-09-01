Grant is Part of Nexstar's Four-Year $2 Million Partnership with Feeding America

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation today announced that it has made another $50,000 donation to Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization, to assist with Feeding America's promotion of "Hunger Action Month," which begins today, September 1. The contribution is part of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.'s ongoing four-year $2 million partnership with Feeding America.

As part of the partnership, during the month of September, Nexstar's 200 owned and partner broadcast stations and its cable news network, NewsNation, will donate airtime worth approximately $600,000 to air a variety of public service announcements on behalf of Feeding America. In addition, with one or more partner food banks in all of Nexstar's 116 television markets, Nexstar employees are being encouraged to volunteer their time and effort to assist Feeding America in fulfilling its mission.

"When tackling an issue as large-scale and relentless as hunger, we're so grateful to have partners like Nexstar who are using their platform and resources to help spread awareness and build momentum," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "This Hunger Action Month, we're excited to work together and share our message in the hopes that more people will join us in the fight against hunger."

Currently, 38 million people, including 12 million children and 5.2 million seniors, across the United States face hunger. For more than 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by helping provide food to people facing hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. Today, the network consists of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs throughout the country. The pandemic, inflation, rising food costs, and supply chain difficulties have caused food insecurity rates to remain at extremely high levels. During the first half of 2022, 70% of food banks reported that donations were down and 95% reported that food costs were up. The Feeding America network of food banks is working to address the increased need and continue serving neighbors facing hunger.

"It is more important than ever that we continue to keep the issues of hunger and food insecurity in the United States front and center, especially in light of the ongoing difficulties created by the pandemic, inflation and gaps and delays in the supply chain," said Perry Sook, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "No one in this country should be unsure of whether they will have enough to eat on a daily basis, and the work done by Feeding America and its local member food banks and partner agencies is essential to helping people experiencing food insecurity. We are proud of our partnership with Feeding America and pleased to be using our powerful national and local broadcast and digital platforms to raise awareness about these issues."

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation's mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. NXST is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content, including 290,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America's largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar's television assets also include NewsNation, America's fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company's portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

