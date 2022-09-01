BiOWiSH Technologies Finalizes Capital Raising Agreement with Strategic Investor SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company

BiOWiSH Technologies, Inc. (BiOWiSH) has announced that it recently closed on a capital investment deal with SABIC Ventures US Holdings LLC (SABIC Ventures), an affiliate of SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company (SABIC AN). The investment is in connection with SABIC AN's and BiOWiSH's desire to broaden and accelerate product commercialization of SABIC AN Bio-Enhanced Urea powered by BiOWiSH®.

Featuring BiOWiSH's proprietary HoloGene 3™ technology, the SABIC AN Bio-Enhanced Urea creates a high-performance partnership between the plant and BiOWiSH® microorganisms. It is specifically designed to improve soil productivity and plant vigor, which optimizes yield potential. This unique mode of action, combined with the product's industry-leading shelf life, is proven to achieve consistent desired results across a broad range of operating conditions, climates and environments – all at a low cost to farmers.

"It is very exciting that SABIC Ventures and a market-leading fertilizer company such as SABIC AN recognizes our history of innovation and is placing such high emphasis on bringing Bio-Enhanced Mineral Fertilizers to customers across the globe," said BiOWiSH CEO, Ian Edwards. "This collaboration will help farmers maximize productivity, increase income, and improve sustainability efforts."

The capital investment by SABIC Ventures follows the successful completion of a year-long technical evaluation of BiOWiSH® coated on SABIC AN's urea in nine countries across five continents and nine different crop types.

"We are so excited to continue working with BiOWiSH and develop solutions for our customers by combining the effect of biology with the need of mineral fertilizer to improve grower income sustainably," said Munif Al-Munif, General Manager Agri-Nutrients Technology at SABIC AN. "We chose to partner with BiOWiSH Technologies because they have proven themselves as a leader in the industry. We believe that our combined products that form SABIC AN Bio-Enhanced Urea powered by BiOWiSH® is a groundbreaking solution that will help in advancing the global agricultural industry."

As part of the financing plan, BiOWiSH will continue to expand its industry-leading R&D support, as well as advance further customizations across a range of SABIC AN high-efficiency fertilizers. This partnership is the foundation for future products and other agronomic innovations.

For more information about BiOWiSH®, visit biowishtech.com

About BiOWiSH Technologies

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, BiOWiSH Technologies, Inc. is a global provider of biotechnology solutions for the agriculture, aquaculture, and environmental management industries. BiOWiSH is currently working with more than 60 agronomy partners around the globe in various stages of technology validation, regulatory and commercialization. As a leader in the agricultural market, we help farmers increase crop production sustainably, safely and cost effectively. Our revolutionary BiOWiSH® Crop Liquid is based on the HoloGene 3™ technology and can be coated onto dry fertilizer or mixed with liquid fertilizer to create an enhanced efficiency fertilizer that optimizes yield potential, expresses plant vigor and improves soil productivity. By unifying nature and science, BiOWiSH reinvents the way food is grown. For more information, visit biowishtech.com/product/crop-liquid.

About SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company

SABIC AN is a public joint stock company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), where SABIC owns 50.1% with the remaining 49.9% being held by the private sector and the public. It is one of the leading global fertilizer producers. SABIC AN portfolio includes urea, ammonia, phosphate and other specialized products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005109/en/