Tigo Energy Welcomes Derek Noble as North American Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Noble hired to lead a rapidly expanding sales team as Tigo continues investment to drive growth in the region.

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced that Derek Noble has joined Tigo as the Company's new Senior Vice President of North America Sales. Mr. Noble will lead the North American sales and business development teams, fortify the go-to-market strategy across the residential, commercial, and industrial segments, and support the full lineup of Tigo products, from optimization to residential solar-plus-storage. In his new role, Mr. Noble will be directly responsible for sales growth and continued improvement of the Tigo customer experience in North America.

"Derek is exactly the type of leader Tigo needs to take us through our current growth stage with our North American customer base, and I am delighted to welcome him to the team," said Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO at Tigo Energy. "Derek will build on the strength of our portfolio of MLPE products for the commercial and industrial solar markets and use his vast experience and relationships in the residential market to provide our installers with the residential solar-plus-storage solutions and services they need."

Mr. Noble is an experienced sales leader with thirteen years of escalating revenue and profits for industry-leading renewable energy companies. Mr. Noble began his career with Stanley Black and Decker and spent the first ten years of his career at construction supply companies before moving to the solar industry. Most recently, Mr. Noble served as Senior Vice President of Channel Sales at Sunrun, the country's largest solar company, where he and his team significantly increased the channel partner base. Before Sunrun, Mr. Noble served as Senior National Sales Director at the SunPower Corporation overseeing the US-based commercial dealer channel.

"The North American solar markets are in a period of incredible growth, and Tigo is uniquely positioned to serve the entire ecosystem of distributors, system owners, EPCs, and installers," said Mr. Noble. "Whether it's Tigo's open-system MLPE solution or a single all-in-one residential solar-plus-storage solution, this company has a tremendous offering in the solar industry. I look forward to working with my new business development team, the Tigo management team, the customers I have known for years, and the many new customers now coming on board."

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company's portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

