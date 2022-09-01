Trifleet Leasing Holding B.V. ("Trifleet"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chicago-based GATX Corporation GATX, announced that Erik Henstra has been appointed as Managing Director, effective Sept. 1.

"Erik is a proven leader with extensive international experience in asset leasing and associated services," said Thomas A. Ellman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GATX. "We are confident that Erik is the ideal person to build on Trifleet's successes and guide Trifleet in its next phase of growth."

Mr. Henstra brings a wealth of experience in working with international customers and an entrepreneurial spirit to build sustainable business models jointly with customers and suppliers. During his tenure at LeasePlan, Mr. Henstra held various senior roles in finance, commerce and operations, including serving as managing director of LeasePlan The Netherlands. Mr. Henstra holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Nyenrode Business University and a master's in economics from the University of Groningen, and he completed a post-master in controlling at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

"I am excited and feel privileged to build upon the success of Trifleet," Mr. Henstra said. "This success in combination with a strong and supportive shareholder will allow Trifleet to continue to service its customers at the highest levels and to push for growth in a sustainable way."

ABOUT TRIFLEET

Trifleet Leasing is a top five tank container leasing company, providing a first-class rental fleet that spans the globe. Trifleet focuses on providing top quality, reliable tank containers, expert advice and professional, responsive service for the leasing of its standard and special tanks such as gas tanks, lined and cool tanks, electrically heated tanks, cryogenic and swap tank containers.

ABOUT GATX CORPORATION

At GATX Corporation GATX, we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE

Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005066/en/