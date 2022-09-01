RudderStack Announces HIPAA-Compliant Customer Data Solution

RudderStack today announced HIPAA compliance, giving healthcare companies an easier way to manage and protect customer data. As a compliant solution provider, RudderStack can sign a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) with healthcare customers. RudderStack enables teams to collect, transform, and activate customer data across their stack, leveraging their own cloud data warehouse as the central source of truth. The company's foundational product design decisions, focused on data security and privacy, align with HIPAA's purpose of protecting patients' private healthcare information (PHI).

How RudderStack makes security and compliance easy for healthcare teams:

Does not store data : RudderStack's warehouse-first approach means you store your data in your own data warehouse, where you control the security and privacy protocols, not a vendor black box.

: RudderStack's warehouse-first approach means you store your data in your own data warehouse, where you control the security and privacy protocols, not a vendor black box. SOC2 compliance: SOC2 Type 2 attestation provides assurance on implemented security safeguards.

SOC2 Type 2 attestation provides assurance on implemented security safeguards. In-flight data masking, blocking, and hashing: RudderStack Transformations allow you to enforce data privacy policies, such as data masking, attribute removal, and event filtering on the event stream before the event data are delivered to destinations that require HL7 FHIR compliance.

RudderStack Transformations allow you to enforce data privacy policies, such as data masking, attribute removal, and event filtering on the event stream the event data are delivered to destinations that require HL7 FHIR compliance. Permissions controls: Permissions management features in RudderStack give admins granular control over who has access to different pipelines.

"We founded RudderStack based on the fundamental belief that you should maintain complete control of your data. In many ways HIPAA compliance is an extension of this belief," said Soumyadeb Mitra, CEO of RudderStack. "With HIPAA compliance, we're excited to bring modern customer data tooling to the healthcare industry."

You can find more information on RudderStack's HIPAA compliance here.

About RudderStack

RudderStack is the warehouse-first, customer data platform (CDP) built for developers. The company takes a new approach to building and operating customer data infrastructure, making it easy to collect, unify, transform, and store customer data as well as securely route it to a wide range of common, popular tools. To learn more, visit rudderstack.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005063/en/