Iron Bow Technologies' CMO, Sarah Kim, Appointed to Dell Technologies' Federal Partner Advisory Board

The Dell Technologies Federal Partner Advisory Board (PAB) exists to provide the Dell Technologies Federal Channel Partner Leadership Team with objective guidance and feedback on all facets of the federal market.

Iron Bow Technologies, the leading technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced that the company's Chief Marketing Officer, Sarah Kim, was appointed to Dell Technologies' Federal Partner Advisory Board (PAB).

The purpose of the Federal PAB is to provide honest feedback and strategic advice on Dell Technologies Federal partner messaging, incentives and programs, services, and products focused on the government space. It provides members with reciprocal value through the process of working with peers, learning and providing feedback on partner programs and initiatives.

Kim joins the board with nearly two decades of experience in government technology marketing leadership across federal, SLED, and healthcare markets. She brings extensive knowledge in demand generation, digital-first go-to-market strategies, brand awareness, and building world-class marketing organizations.

"It is an honor to join this board, as I have always enjoyed being part of an industry that directly impacts our government and how we live," said Sarah Kim, Chief Marketing Officer of Iron Bow Technologies. "Technology partners like Dell continue to evolve with the intention of making our lives better through cutting-edge technology - whether that's keeping us safe, improving the way we work, or how we stay connected. Dell and its Federal Partner Advisory Board Members are instrumental in delivering these solutions and I am incredibly excited to be a part of this effort."

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients' technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow's global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives.

