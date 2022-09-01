VLCM Managed Print Services Division Acquired By Fisher's Technology on September 1, 2022

VLCM, Utah's largest IT solution provider as named by CRN, announced the acquisition of its Managed Print Services business by Fisher's Technology effective today. VLCM will retain all other areas of business including cybersecurity, data center, BU/DR, virtualization, hybrid cloud, networking, Microsoft, UC, audio/visual and professional services.

Fisher's will operate out of VLCM's Utah location (864 E. Arrowhead Lane, Salt Lake City, UT 84107) until Fisher's finds a new location in the Salt Lake City area. VLCM's Managed Print Services is expected to be rebranded to Fisher's Technology.

"We wanted to find an exceptional partner that would take care of our managed print customers and keep the VLCM print team together. We did a very thorough evaluation of several potential candidates and unanimously agreed that Fisher's was a fantastic organization that would provide the type of outstanding service and support that VLCM's Managed Print Services customers deserve moving forward. It was also obvious that there was a clear connection with culture and commitment to excellence between the two organizations," said Mike Linton, VLCM's CEO.

Chris Taylor, Fisher's CEO, stated that "Fisher's is extremely excited to welcome the VLCM print team to ours and to leverage their legacy in Salt Lake City and St. George as our launch into Utah. The VLCM print team is such a great cultural fit for Fisher's as they are amazing people who love working together and they are 100% committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience. We have wanted to serve Utah for a long time, and we could not have selected a better starting point and team of high-performing people."

More details: fisherstech.com/vlcm-mps

About VLCM

Privately owned since 1983, VLCM provides comprehensive IT, enterprise data, and cybersecurity solutions for the most complex IT environments. Operating out of the Rocky Mountain West, and headquartered in Salt Lake City, VLCM services organizations from all verticals, and all sizes. VLCM 'Gets IT Right' by partnering with a wide variety of technology partners, covering every aspect of the business technology landscape. VLCM works to bring cutting-edge technology into the business-planning process and align their customers' visions with the right products and professional services. Please visit www.vlcm.com to learn more.

