Tech Alpharetta Appoints New Members to Its Strategic Board of Directors

New Executive Leaders Round Out 46-Person Board

Tech Alpharetta, the nonprofit organization helping the City of Alpharetta lead in innovation, announces its appointment of seven new members to its Strategic Board of Directors in 2022. Tech Alpharetta's Board is comprised of the area's leading senior technology executives and is focused on conceptualizing and guiding strategies for growing the Alpharetta tech ecosystem.

Tech Alpharetta's Board features local c-suite and senior executives, city leaders and community partners. The newest Board members include:

Melissa Bishop-Murphy, Senior Director for Pfizer Government Relations

Rich Cannon, CEO of Rali

Stew Chisam, CEO of Hi-Rez Studios

Darrell Riekena, SVP and Chief Information Officer for Colonial Pipeline Company

Dominic Savio, CEO of Relevantz

Ali Fawaz, CTO and Chief Enterprise Architect at Global Payments

Pat Cisco, General Manager, Consulting for South Region at Microsoft

"We're so excited to welcome these talented and experienced professionals to our Board," shares Karen Cashion, CEO of Tech Alpharetta. "Having a wide variety of perspectives on our Board is important to ideation and to driving our continued mission of growing technology and innovation in the city of Alpharetta."

Since its establishment in 2012, Tech Alpharetta and its Board have advised the city of Alpharetta on tech infrastructure and ecosystem. The Board's recommendations led to the launch of Tech Alpharetta's Innovation Center and many other notable accomplishments.

For more information about Tech Alpharetta, its mission and programs, or for information about the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center, visit www.techalpharetta.com.

About Tech Alpharetta

Tech Alpharetta (previously the Alpharetta Technology Commission), the first organization of its kind in Georgia, was established in 2012 by the City of Alpharetta and is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization, whose mission is to help grow technology and innovation in Alpharetta, includes a strategic advisory board of Alpharetta's leading technology companies, technology events for area tech executives, and the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center, a flourishing tech startup incubator that is home to nearly 50 tech startups.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005583/en/