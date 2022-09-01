ESFM Launches Team to Expand Self-Performed Sustainability and Energy Solutions

ESFM is poised to serve as their corporate clients' single partner for energy management needs, enhancing the workplace experience of today while mitigating the carbon impact of tomorrow.

A sustainable future is everyone's responsibility. As a leading integrated facilities management (IFM) provider, ESFM recognizes the importance of its role in helping clients reduce their carbon footprint, meet their net-zero goals and, ultimately, contribute to a cleaner, healthier future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005095/en/

At corporate campuses across the US, ESFM is poised to serve as the single partner for its clients' energy management needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

ESFM recently assembled a team of in-house experts to lead a self-performed solution that solves for their clients' critical energy management needs — from comprehensive building optimization audits through strategic capital improvement initiatives, prioritized by benefit to client and planet.

"We know that facility managers are facing several challenges, which may include aging buildings, increasing utility costs and a workplace that has drastically changed during the pandemic," said ESFM Vice President, Technical Services and Energy Solutions John Ramsden. "Our team is outfitted with experienced operators and certified professionals to save our clients money while supporting their carbon reduction commitments."

The Technical Services and Energy Solutions team builds upon ESFM's holistic sustainability approach, and includes strategic asset optimization, critical environment compliance, reliability engineering/consulting, and technical services standardization and training.

"Building this team enables us to offer self-performed energy and technical services at a higher level, while saving our clients' money previously spent on third party specialists," ESFM President David Hogland said. "We are proactively establishing a solution as a trusted partner to our clients, driving strategic, sustainable practices that lead to more efficient, reliable buildings. Our business model is rooted in hospitality which means our services are curated for each client location to support their unique needs."

ESFM's innovative sustainability solutions have demonstrated successful outcomes, identifying millions of dollars in potential annual cost savings for individual clients at locations across the United States. At a medical technologies location in New Jersey, for example, ESFM deployed nine projects to significantly reduce energy and operations costs. One approach involved optimizing the compressed air system and analyzing energy data using an ultrasonic detector to locate and repair leaks, increasing usable air capacity by 25% while reducing overall energy usage by more than 2.5 million kWh per year.

With the Technical Services & Energy Solutions team established, ESFM is poised to deliver more value that's also better for the environment. Working with clients, ESFM can utilize data from the energy and sustainability audits to identify efficiencies and optimization strategies, creating positive outcomes that will benefit capital improvement planning and execution. While many IFM providers offer energy services in some capacity, ESFM distinguishes itself in self-performing most of its solutions, which creates cost savings in and of itself versus having to outsource to third party specialists.

"Creating sustainable solutions is not new for ESFM. What makes this a significant part of our company's future is the opportunity to partner closer with our clients to create positive change for the workplace and planet, impacting generations to come," Ramsden said.

About ESFM

ESFM is the corporate Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) division of Compass Group USA. Compass Group North America's $2.7 billion FM portfolio operates in three verticals (corporate, education and healthcare). 60,000 FM associates maintain over 1.7 billion square feet each day at more than 3,000 client locations. ESFM's clients include many household names across Life Science, Technology, Oil & Gas and Manufacturing markets. The company provides a portfolio of solutions ranging from hospital- grade cleaning, workplace services, HVAC and energy optimization. In 2020, ESFM (formerly Eurest Services) won the George Graves Award for Facility Management Achievement from the International Facilities Management Association (IFMA). To learn more, please visit us here and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005095/en/