Best's Review Explores the Mutual Insurance Segment and More

The September issue of Best's Review focuses on the mutual insurance segment, an important but often overlooked part of the industry:

"U.S. Mutuals Find Stability Key Amid Turbulence Following a Good 2021" expands upon our ranking of the top 25 US life/health mutual insurers with a profile of Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co.

In "Expansion Spurs Growth for US P/C Mutuals Moving Up the Charts," three property/casualty mutual insurers identify the keys to their increases in business.

Also included in the September issue:

Best's Review is AM Best's monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best's Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005584/en/