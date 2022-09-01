Best's Review Explores the Mutual Insurance Segment and More

The September issue of Best's Review focuses on the mutual insurance segment, an important but often overlooked part of the industry:
- "U.S. Mutuals Find Stability Key Amid Turbulence Following a Good 2021" expands upon our ranking of the top 25 US life/health mutual insurers with a profile of Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co.
- In "Expansion Spurs Growth for US P/C Mutuals Moving Up the Charts," three property/casualty mutual insurers identify the keys to their increases in business.
Also included in the September issue:
- "Private Placements Likely to Remain in US Insurers' Portfolios Despite Rising Rates" explains how private placements have taken on a greater role in insurers' portfolios and how the qualities that made them attractive will help them stay around.
- "Total Life Issued Down in 2021; Ordinary Life Climbs in Mixed Year" reviews how the life insurance segment fared in a year that brought in new customers but was beset by shifting COVID-19 mortality, market volatility and inflation.
- "Lead Paint Litigation Raises Coverage Questions for Policyholders" looks at how a recent California decision tackles whether a public nuisance claim based on the willful acts of the insured's predecessor would be barred from coverage.
- "From Baritone to Boardroom: MetLife Executive's Overture Was on the Opera Stage" highlights the brief opera career of MetLife Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Michael Roberts.
Best's Review is AM Best's monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best's Review is available here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005584/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.