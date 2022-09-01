ñol

Best's Review Explores the Mutual Insurance Segment and More

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 9:44 AM | 2 min read

The September issue of Best's Review focuses on the mutual insurance segment, an important but often overlooked part of the industry:

Also included in the September issue:

Best's Review is AM Best's monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best's Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

