Nobul Receives Gold Stevie® Award in Honor of Ongoing Executive & Corporate Achievements

The Disruptive PropTech Platform & Its CEO, Regan McGee, Are Once Again Recognized as Industry Leaders for Stewarding Innovation & Empowerment in the Residential Real Estate Experience

Nobul Technologies (www.nobul.com), a consumer-centric real estate technology company that connects home buyers and sellers to the right real estate agent to meet their needs, is proud to announce Regan McGee, Nobul's CEO and founder has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the "Best Entrepreneur - Real Estate" category. This marks the most recent of multiple recent award wins that the company has received at both the organizational and executive levels, signaling its ongoing excellence, innovation, and contribution to the evolving landscape of technology and real estate.

McGee was also named a Bronze winner in the "Achievement in Growth" category by the International Business Awards. Nobul was also honored in the "Company of the Year - Real Estate - Small" category as a Bronze award recipient. The International Business Awards are open to all organizations worldwide and include categories that honor accomplishments in all aspects of business.

"I am honored to be recognized by the International Business Awards at both a personal and corporate level," said Regan McGee, CEO and Founder of Nobul. "Every award Nobul receives validates our vision and inspires our team to continue providing a platform that brings radical transparency and empowerment to both the buyer and seller sides of the consumer experience in real estate. We would like to thank the organization for acknowledging us in this way and are excited to infuse this positive momentum back into the business."

The International Business Awards committee honored McGee for his deep industry knowledge, tech expertise, and innovative leadership. Having created the industry's first consumer-centric, AI-powered agent matching marketplace, McGee and his team effectively disrupted the multi-trillion dollar North American real estate market and flipped the power structure in favor of the consumer for what is likely one of the largest and most important financial transactions of their lives. Nobul received a corporate award in recognition of its ongoing successes, product and market expansion, and capacity to reimagine the residential real estate transaction in the post-pandemic era while making homeownership a more accessible reality for thousands of individuals in the United States and Canada.

"We are pleased to congratulate Regan McGee and Nobul for this cross-category sweep," said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. "The judges were highly impressed with the innovation and impact that's been exhibited by Nobul's consumer-centric digital marketplace over the past year, particularly in terms of how it is addressing long-standing, crucial gaps in the real estate experience. Winners were selected from more than 3,700 nominations submitted by organizations in 67 nations."

To date, Nobul has helped facilitate billions of dollars in residential real estate sales across 100+ markets throughout the United States and Canada, including Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, and Texas.

As the only PropTech platform of its kind, Nobul's AI-driven agent matching algorithm arms home buyers and sellers with instant insights into the top local real estate agents in their areas who want to compete for their business. By aggregating comprehensive background data for agents (including commission, track record, transaction history and overall service offerings) automatically in one place, Nobul offers unprecedented transparency, choice, and control when it comes to buying or selling a home in these new markets across America and Canada. With no upfront risk or cost to agents, the platform also serves as an active, complimentary pipeline generator — ripe with qualified referrals, open communication, and transparent competition. As the first best step in the real estate experience, Nobul helps achieve favorable outcomes and profitable transactions for homebuyers, sellers, brokers, and agents alike.

ABOUT NOBUL

Nobul Technologies (www.nobul.com) is the world's only open digital consumer-centric marketplace connecting home buyers and sellers to the best real estate agent for them. Nobul's platform enables buyers and sellers to easily access real estate agents' transaction histories, pricing, services offered, and genuine reviews from people who have actually used them. The platform brings transparency, choice, accountability and simplicity to the real estate industry through powerful innovative technology supported by real people who truly care. To date, Nobul has achieved billions of dollars in sales across more than 100 markets throughout North America, including Canada, Texas, Florida, and Georgia. The company has won many prestigious awards including the CNBC Upstart 100 Award and has crossed over $5,000,000,000 (five billion dollars) in completed sales, since its inception. For more information, please visit www.nobul.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005292/en/