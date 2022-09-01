Vida Health continues growth and expansion towards higher acuity treatments with hiring of endocrinologists

Vida Health, a leader in virtual cardiometabolic healthcare, is hiring a team of endocrinologists as it continues to expand towards higher acuity treatments. The endocrinologists join Vida in a year when the company has added prescribing capabilities and a Musculoskeletal (MSK) Pain Relief program to its comprehensive virtual solution, and hired a new Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Patrick Carroll.

Vida endocrinologists will provide virtual endocrine consults for Vida patients with complex diabetes. The endocrinologists, along with Vida's team of clinical pharmacists, certified diabetes care and education specialists (CDCES), and primary care providers, will identify barriers to care and provide treatment plans, including medication recommendations, that will be shared with the patient's primary care physician (PCP). In cases where a patients' PCP isn't available, the endocrinologist will be able to add, adjust, or remove relevant medications. Vida will also prescribe continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) to eligible patients to enable deeper, data-driven behavioral change interventions. The CGMs will also serve as a tool for endocrinologists to monitor the efficacy of medication regimens and further optimize clinically significant reductions in HbA1c.

"Despite the growing number of patients with diabetes in the US, we're facing a massive shortage of endocrine specialists," said Dr. Patrick Carroll, Chief Medical Officer of Vida Health. "With the shortage of endocrinologists, our patients are sometimes being forced to wait months before they're able to be seen. By hiring a team of endocrinologists in-house we're excited to offer our complex patients with quicker access to endocrinologists who are working closely with the other service line providers and are contributing to the holistic care of the patient."

Vida's full access virtual healthcare solutions for chronic physical and mental health conditions serve patients in all 50 states in both English and Spanish. Clients include employers like Boeing, Visa, Cisco, and eBay, along with some of the country's largest health plans such as Centene, Humana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Vida has proven clinical outcomes across a range of conditions, including diabetes, depression, hypertension, anxiety, and weight loss. Vida is the only virtual chronic care solution in its class to guarantee outcomes through a value-based pricing structure that puts up to 100% of Vida's fees at risk for both physical and mental chronic outcomes.

About Vida Health

Vida Health is a virtual care company designed to treat physical and mental conditions together. Vida's clinically validated approach combines an AI-powered, personalized mobile app experience with a national network of high-quality providers who work in a high-touch care team model that maximizes engagement, outcomes, and savings. Vida's app offers video sessions, asynchronous messaging, and digital content and programs to help people prevent and manage chronic conditions — like diabetes and hypertension — and the mental conditions that accompany them — like stress, depression, and anxiety. Some of America's largest employers and health plans trust Vida's whole health offering. Learn more at www.Vida.com.

