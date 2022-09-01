Arcserve Named in KuppingerCole's 2022 Market Compass Report for Cloud Backup and Recovery

Arcserve, the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery, and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, announced today it has been named in the 2022 KuppingerCole Market Compass report for cloud backup and disaster recovery. The report awarded Arcserve's Unified Data Protection (UDP) 8.1 solution strong positive ratings across the areas of security, interoperability, usability, and deployment and a positive rating in market standing. The report includes an assessment of 18 cloud backup and recovery vendors. Arcserve was one of six vendors that received the most ‘strong positive' ratings.

In his report, Mike Small of KuppingerCole Analysts AG wrote, "Arcserve UDP 8.1 is a mature product with comprehensive functionality and a strong user base. It enables centralized management and control of data protection across physical, virtual, and cloud environments."

Some of the strengths of UDP 8.1 highlighted by Small in his report include:

Provides the scale-out capabilities of Nutanix and the ransomware defense of Sophos Intercept X Advanced cybersecurity. It supports an incremental forever backup approach, with each recovery point being independent to ensure rapid backups without recovery points being dependent on each other.

Enables the protection of a broad range of platforms, including Windows, Linux, Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, MS SQL, file servers, Microsoft IIS, Microsoft Active Directory, Oracle Database, PostgreSQL, VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Nutanix AHV.

Exploits cloud-native capabilities to integrate on- and off-site backup and rapid restore with built-in cloud DR and backup to the Arcserve Cloud, as well as to private and public clouds, including Amazon® AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, Nutanix Objects, and others.

Said Brannon Lacey, CEO at Arcserve: "Arcserve's high rankings in the KuppingerCole report underscores our commitment to delivering world-class data protection, backup, and recovery solutions. It is further validation that Arcserve is helping businesses avoid costly business downtime, disaster, and reputational damage from data loss."

This KuppingerCole's Market Compass covers solutions that provide backup, restore, and disaster recovery of IT service data into the cloud in the context of the hybrid IT service delivery environment that is now commonly found in medium to large organizations. It provides an assessment of the capabilities of these solutions to meet the backup and disaster recovery needs of organizations with a complex hybrid IT delivery environment.

A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

