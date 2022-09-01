Wallick Investments' Index Inspires FDLS ETF

After successfully managing a multi-cap, multi-factor, faith-based, separate account composite for over 10 years, Wallick Institutional of Wallick Investments, LLC has launched the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index. It is now licensed and replicated by Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of biblically responsible ETFs, for the Inspire Fidelis Multi-factor ETF (FDLS) now trading on the New York Stock Exchange as of August 24, 2022.

WI Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index performance as reported by Solactive.com for April 1, 2022 to August 30, 2022 was -6.12%. As a general reference, the S&P 500 Index performance as reported by S&P Dow Jones Indices for April 1, 2022 to August 30, 2022 was -12.01%. Short term and past performance cannot ensure long term/future results.

Faith and Science

Integrating Inspire Investing's revolutionary faith-based impact scores with a multi-factor-based methodology for equity selection, this WI Fidelis Index provides investors with a benchmark meeting certified Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) standards that also incorporates factor-based equity selection, which is a selection strategy lauded by numerous professional white papers (www.WIFidelisIndex.com/research). The WI Fidelis Index is structured to be the new standard for benchmarking diversified faith-based investments.

This Index tracks the performance of the 100 stocks which rank the highest within their market cap and sector based on WI Fidelis Index's factor-based methodology. This methodology is designed to provide access to high quality companies (based on 16 sub-factors including a positive faith-based social impact score) with market caps greater than $250M that also have value (based on 8 sub-factors including low volatility and higher dividend yield) and momentum (based on 7 sub-factors including positive earnings per share trend) characteristics. WI Fidelis Index securities are equally weighted with rebalance and reconstitution occurring quarterly. Detailed Guidelines/Methodology and a Fact Sheet, including historical performance of the WI Index, can be found at www.Solactive.com (WI Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index).

"This Index's ‘multi-dimensional diversification benefits' make it an ideal Index to benchmark diversified factor-based equity performance." — Dan Wallick, CIO, Wallick Investments

For more information, visit WIFidelisIndex.com or contact Index Managing Director Jake Wallick, CFA at Jakewallick@wallickinvestments.com. Wallick Institutional is a division of Wallick Investments, LLC, a registered investment advisory firm licensed in North and South Carolina. For more information, visit wallickinvestments.com. Wallick Investments, LLC and Inspire Investing are not affiliated. To obtain an FDLS ETF prospectus which contains investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses, visit www.inspireetf.com.

