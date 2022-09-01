Renamed AIT Truckload Solutions Team Aligns Under Parent Company AIT Worldwide Logistics

Formerly known as Summit Expedited Logistics, the team of full truckload and less-than-truckload experts connects control tower model to AIT's global network

Global freight forwarder AIT Worldwide Logistics is changing the name of its independent subsidiary, Summit Expedited Logistics, to AIT Truckload Solutions, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005168/en/

Summit Expedited Logistics is now AIT Truckload Solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to AIT's Executive Vice President, Truckload Brokerage, Perishables and Healthcare, Mike Rothacher, rebranding will better align the team known for its high-quality full truckload and less-than-truckload solutions with its parent company.

"Along with the name change to AIT Truckload Solutions, we are also expanding our control tower model to better serve the global AIT network," Rothacher said. "This expansion will enable the team to spend more time engaging with customers as we strive to provide a truly seamless world-class logistics experience."

Vice President, AIT Truckload Solutions, Joe Kontuly added, "We still have the same highly experienced teammates delivering the best full truckload and less-than-truckload solutions with 24/7 customer service, online tracking tools, and more. And with the strength of more than 100 AIT locations in Asia, Europe and North America, our Truckload Solutions group integrates seamlessly with AIT's air, ocean, customs clearance and special services teams to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions anywhere in the world – all from a single source."

For more information about AIT Truckload Solutions, visit www.aitworldwide.com/truckload-solutions.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, food, government, healthcare, high-tech, industrial and life sciences. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model customizes door-to-door deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail — on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 100 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005168/en/