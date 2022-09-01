SGG Media Launches Crowd Funding Round on StartEngine.com

Young social-media focused sports marketing company gives investors opportunity to continue turning the advertising world on its head from as little as $250

SGG Media - A Division of Sports Gambling Guides, Inc., the up-and-coming sports advertising agency, is continuing its plans to turn the advertising world on its head by opening up a $5 million round of private funding on leading US investment platform, StartEngine.com via the SGG Media portal: https://www.startengine.com/sports-gambling-guides

Like so many things the company has done during its short but meteoric rise to prominence over the past few years, turning to one of America's largest crowd funding sites to generate further investment in SGG Media is something of an industry first. It will give private investors the unique opportunity to buy into a sports gambling-related business from just $250 while helping SGG Media continue to grow.

With StartEngine.com having already helped other start-up businesses raise $50 million in private funding, SGG Media is confident of launching their $5 million offering on the platform – with this amount further complimenting the $3.25 million the group has already funded in the past 15 months.

The fact that SGG Media has ripped up the traditional funding playbook and made investment in the company possible for private individuals online should perhaps not come as a huge surprise to anyone in the sports marketing industry – after all, this is a young company that has always done things differently.

Having recognized the cost-prohibitive and largely unquantifiable nature of conventional TV, print and radio advertising, SGG Media set out on a mission to disrupt the sports affiliate marketing space by instead harnessing the power of social media to reach a whole new audience of modern sports fans.

From this simple but pioneering starting position, SGG Media has gone on to amass a vast network of over 1,300 "micro-sports influencers" – knowledgeable and engaged content creators who can deliver laser-focused messaging and promotions to a combined audience of 25 million avid sports fans.

The group has since partnered with some of the largest companies in the sports betting and daily fantasy sports industries, with these organizations all recognizing the importance of connecting with a new breed of fan that's consuming sports info via Twitter, Instagram, and other forms of social media.

Troy Paul, Co-Founder and President of SGG Media, said: "We're very excited to be taking investment in SGG Media online on the hugely successful crowdfunding platform, StartEngine.com. It's perhaps the first opportunity for private investors to show support for a sports gambling-related company.

"To put it plainly, if you believe in the future of online sports gambling and the future of social media advertising, this is a great opportunity to get involved with our company from as little as $250. We strongly believe the crowdfunding round will prove to be another major success for SGG Media and will enable the group to continue its trailblazing work at the cross section of sports and social media."

