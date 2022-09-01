LDRA Advances 'Shift Left' Strategy with Amazon Web Services Integration

Integration enables aviation and defense entities to build software on the cloud-hosted development platform using security best practices from the start

LDRA, the leader in standards compliance, automated software verification, software code analysis, and test tools, today announced integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help small- and medium-sized organizations more efficiently deploy security into the earliest stages of software development.

AWS is a cloud-hosted development and deployment solution that offers more than 200 fully featured services from global data centers. Millions of customers, including startups, large enterprises and leading government agencies, develop with AWS to lower cost, become more agile and innovate faster. The LDRA tool suite adds testing to the AWS cloud pipeline to more efficiently assess an operation, a file or groups of operations/files while also helping focus. The integration of LDRA tools to AWS' existing testing tools improves software robustness, enhances security and delivers faster time to market.

"With advanced cloud-development platforms like AWS, even the smallest organization can build software that is high quality, safe and secure without the need for expensive servers and infrastructure," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "Couple AWS with an analysis and testing tool like our tool suite, and they can easily test and analyze the software for any security holes so they can be fixed long before they get to market."

Startups, Enterprises, Government Agencies Benefit from Cloud-based DevSecOps

This LDRA/AWS integration, a model for integration in public and private clouds, brings development, security and operations together to improve efficiencies and automation from the start. Using the LDRA tool suite with AWS lets them execute security tests more efficiently across one or many tasks in parallel. This is especially critical for organizations where security is critical, including a large US-hosted defense contractor who recently moved to AWS for Defense.

"As we see customers transition their traditional infrastructure to AWS and AWS for Defense, LDRA's ability to interoperate in a cloud environment has become increasingly important," Hennell added. "Our tool suite can run in traditional AWS, AWS GovCloud and AWS GovCloud with ITAR restrictions, helping customers meet their security needs regardless of which version of the AWS they've deployed."

LDRA tool suite supports multiple on-premises, cloud-hosted deployment options

In addition to AWS, the LDRA tool suite supports other on-premises and cloud-hosted deployment options such as Wind River Studio and Azure DevOps platforms to support environment hardening and simplifying achieving security at scale. Deployment options include hardened "Zero Trust" environments that rely on always available "known good" containers, eliminating systemic vulnerabilities.

Additional information about how LDRA helps software development teams build safety into their critical applications is available at https://www.ldra.com.

About LDRA

For more than 45 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States, Germany, and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

Please send reader enquiries to:

Mark James

Email: mark.james@ldra.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005469/en/