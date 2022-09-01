Quectel announces advanced RM500Q 5G module powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 32GB System-on-Module

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced its advanced 5G modules — which securely and reliably connect devices and people to networks and services — are available now with the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ 32GB system-on-module (SOM). With its Jetson edge AI platform, NVIDIA is accelerating the next wave of robotics, automation and artificial intelligence IoT. The platform's power-efficient, compact and scalable capabilities include pre-trained AI models, software development kits and support for cloud-native technologies across the Jetson line-up.

As a global IoT solutions provider, Quectel's products make life more convenient and efficient. Adding 5G modules to the Jetson ecosystem is set to make it easier for users to manage and build out deployments in smart cities, manufacturing, IoT, industrial applications and many other connected businesses and processes.

The latest NVIDIA Jetson offering, the Jetson AGX Orin 32GB SOM, has been integrated with the Quectel RM500Q series 5G sub-6GHz module. The most advanced module of its kind, it supports multiple concurrent AI application pipelines using an NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU. With deep learning, vision accelerators, high-speed IO and fast memory bandwidth, the Orin enables complex AI models to solve problems such as natural language understanding, 3D perception and multi-sensor fusion. The Orin SOM delivers up to 275 TOPS of AI performance with power configurable between 15W and 60W. This provides more than eight times the performance of the Jetson AGX Xavier in the same compact form factor, which makes the Orin ideal for robotics and other autonomous machine use cases.

"We're delighted to announce that our RM500Q series 5G module supports the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform," said Norbert Muhrer, President & CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "The combination of our ready-to-use Quectel 5G module and the Jetson AGX Orin platform helps simplify device development, improve product stability and accelerate time to market for customers' terminals."

Key features of the RM500Q series include LTE, in addition to 5G, as well as multi-constellation GNSS connectivity if desired. In addition, the module's M.2 form factor and choice of USB 3.1 or PCIe 3.0 high-speed interfaces make it attractive to a wide range of device types and use cases. The module also offers optional voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Quectel's Enhanced AT Commands.

