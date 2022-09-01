April Housing Furthers Its Commitment to Preserving Affordable Housing with Appointment of Perica Bell as Head of Preservation

April Housing ("April"), a Blackstone Real Estate portfolio company committed to the creation and preservation of high-quality affordable housing in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Perica Bell as Head of Preservation, effective August 29, 2022.

Ms. Bell brings nearly two decades of experience in affordable housing and commercial real estate finance, development, strategy and capital markets.

As Head of Preservation, she will lead April's strategy and execution related to protecting the supply of affordable housing in the U.S. Ms. Bell will report directly to April CEO Alice Carr and serve as a member of the leadership team.

"Perica's appointment reflects our commitment to the preservation of affordable housing, which is the core of April Housing's mission and strategy," said Ms. Carr. "Perica will lead the advancement and implementation of our strategy, unlocking new paths to preserving our nation's affordable housing supply. Her significant expertise and deep understanding of affordable housing finance and development will be invaluable to April."

"April Housing has built a unique platform around a passionate team dedicated to serving their residents and communities," said Ms. Bell. "I am excited to work alongside these talented individuals and contribute to the efforts underway to address the nation's affordable housing crisis."

Ms. Bell's appointment builds on April's work to assemble a world-class team comprising diverse, experienced and value-oriented leaders. She joins April from MUFG Union Bank, where she was head of all LIHTC debt and equity originations and led the bank's Community Development Finance group. She previously served as a Project Manager at Jamboree Housing Corporation, managing the acquisition, financing and stabilization activities for multi-family affordable housing developments. In her personal capacity, she also serves on the City of Signal Hill (CA) Planning Commission.

Other recent key leadership additions to the team include:

- Ben Finley, as Managing Director and Head of Transitions, overseeing all aspects of April Housing's capital transactions. Mr. Finley was previously President of Richman Community Capital, leading all investment efforts in affordable and workforce housing.

- Louise Nelson, as General Counsel. Ms. Nelson most recently served as Chief Legal Officer for the University of California, Los Angeles and previously spent 16 years in senior roles on the legal team of Hilton Worldwide, Inc.

- Keosha Burns, as Head of Communications, overseeing all internal and external communications for April Housing. Ms. Burns was previously Chief of Staff for the Community and Affordable Lending team at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

- Jana Barbe, as Senior Advisor. Ms. Barbe spent 25 years as a partner at Dentons law firm, where she represented market leading financial institutions and insurance companies in connection with their affordable housing and community development investment programs.

About April Housing

April Housing, a Blackstone Real Estate portfolio company, is a leading provider of solutions and capital for the preservation and creation of high-quality affordable housing in the United States. Centered around best-in-class management services, April Housing prioritizes improving communities and supporting residents while expanding the available supply of affordable housing. Further information is available at aprilhousing.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005819/en/