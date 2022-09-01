KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF To Begin Trading on the NYSE Arca Exchange on Thursday, September 1 Under the Ticker KPOP KPOP

CT Investments, a subsidiary of Contents Technologies, announced today that it is launching the KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF on the NYSE Arca exchange on September 1, 2022. With the launch of the KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF, investors now have the ability to access Korea Exchange-listed companies in the entertainment and interactive media industries that have exposure to the potential growth in K-pop and the broader Korean content industry.

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF begins trading on Thursday, September 1, 2022 on the NYSE Arca exchange under the ticker KPOP.

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF KPOP seeks to provide results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the KPOP Index, which is designed to provide exposure to the Korea Exchange-listed entertainment and interactive media & services companies engaged in K-pop businesses. The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF targets weights between 70% and 80% in the entertainment industry and between 20% and 30% in the interactive media & services industry and the index is quarterly rebalanced.

Jangwon Lee, the CEO of CT Investments and Contents Technologies, stated that "K-pop, which has become a global keyword, has become part of mainstream culture for fans in Korea as well as around the world." He added, "We are launching this ETF to provide an opportunity for global fans who love K-pop to participate in the potential growth and development of the K-pop industry as well as investors access to Korea-listed companies that are driving the future of global content industry forward."

International sales of music records from Korean entertainment companies topped $221 million in 2021 from $24 million in 2012, with significant growth coming from some of the world's largest music markets in North America and Europe, reinforcing the trend of K-pop resonating with mainstream culture.1 "The global market for K-pop is still at an early stage of growth and the KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF will offer thematic exposure to key companies in the Korean entertainment and media industry that stand to benefit from this secular trend," said Jangwon Lee.

For further information about the KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF, please visit kpopetf.com.

About CT Investments

Established in 2022, CT Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary and the asset management arm of Contents Technologies.

About Content Technologies

Established in 2020, Contents Technologies (CT) is a next-generation content company that builds and invests in IPs as well as technology/finance/service-oriented businesses within the content value chain. CT is committed to innovation, technology, artistry, entrepreneurship, and providing services that can expand commercial opportunities for creators and artists as well as offering unique experiences to broaden fan engagement. CT currently acquires and manages one of the largest portfolios of music copyrights and neighboring rights in South Korea and has made strategic investments across music production, music tech, creator economy, VFX, Web3, and gaming.

Disclosure

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit our website at kpopetf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve their stated objectives. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve the risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles or social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. The Fund's concentration in an industry or sector can increase the impact of, and potential losses associated with, the risks from investing in those industries/sectors.

The Fund's concentration in a single country or a limited number of countries will increase the impact of, and potential losses associated with, the risks from investing in those countries.

The Fund is non-diversified. The Fund is new and have limited operating histories for investors to evaluate. A new and smaller fund may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility.

The Fund may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies. Because the Fund's NAV is determined in U.S. dollars, the Fund's NAV could decline if currencies of the underlying securities depreciate against the U.S. dollar or if there are delays or limits on repatriation of such currencies. Currency exchange rates can be very volatile and can change quickly and unpredictably.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC. serves as the investment advisor to the Fund. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., (SIDCO) 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456. SIDCO is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC. or CT Investments, Inc.

1 Song, Bumyong. K-pop Became Global. Mirae Asset Securities, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005057/en/