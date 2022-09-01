STRIVE Now Available for the Individual Elite Athletes and Trainers

Muscle Performance Optimization System for Teams Now Empowers Individual Athletes to Understand Fatigue and Improve Performance

STRIVE, the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams, announced the launch of their individual-focused performance system STRIVE Elite. STRIVE Elite will cater to individual high-performance athletes and trainers, with dashboards and insights favorable to single-athlete monitoring rather than the multiple athlete and team viewing capabilities found in STRIVE Pro. In tandem with the STRIVE Elite release, STRIVE welcomed professional football player Mark Andrews to their Athlete Advisory Board and he will be joining STRIVE as an equity partner.

STRIVE Elite is customized for the competitive individual athletes, including endurance athletes and members of professional and collegiate teams, along with trainers and physical therapists. Currently over 215 professional and collegiate athletes and teams in the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, EPL, and NCAA use STRIVE to achieve and maintain peak performance with the industry's most actionable muscle data. With the release of STRIVE Elite, STRIVE looks to provide individual elite athletes similar insights to maximize their training through muscle analysis and injury mitigation.

"We wanted to give the individual a comparable experience that our teams and group performance have been able to capture," said STRIVE CEO and founder Nikola Mrvaljevic. "We are excited for the opportunity to provide individuals with tailored actionable insights in a digestible way through STRIVE Elite, helping them reach their personal goals."

STRIVE Elite is now available for purchase, priced at $999 which includes the performance system, two pairs of shorts and a subscription to the STRIVE Elite app for data and insights for the first year.

STRIVE continues its growth trajectory as professional athlete Mark Andrews joins STRIVE's Athlete Advisory Board. Andrews joins Jonathan Taylor as the latest NFL players to utilize STRIVE. Andrews is the current starting tight end for the Baltimore Ravens and has made two Pro Bowl appearances while breaking multiple records along the way, including most games with 100 plus receiving yards (5) for the Ravens.

"I think it's about getting better each and every day. Becoming the best tight end that I can be - to be the best in the world and STRIVE is going to be able to help me with that," explained Andrews. "Being able to see how I'm moving and how my body's reacting to certain things and on certain days, being able to use that data and push myself to be the best."

In addition to Andrews joining STRIVE's Athlete Advisory Board, STRIVE welcomes additional professional athletes such as WNBA's Cheyenne Parker, professional tennis player Giuliana Olmos, professional hockey player Jeremy Brodeur and NIL signings of Sean Clifford (Penn State Football), Gabe Powers (Ohio State Football), and Izzy Abanikanda (Pitt Football).

ABOUT STRIVE

STRIVE delivers the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams. Through proprietary algorithms and sensors that seamlessly integrate into any compression clothing, STRIVE provides the most complete, accurate and actionable data for athletes to always compete at peak performance. Founded in 2016, STRIVE currently works with NCAA, NFL, EPL, and MLS teams, along with the US Military. For more information visit https://strive.tech/ or follow STRIVE on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

