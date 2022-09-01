ñol

Oshkosh Corporation to Participate in Morgan Stanley's 10th Annual Laguna Conference

by Business Wire
September 1, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

Oshkosh Corporation OSK, a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:35 p.m. EDT and will be webcast. To access the webcast, please visit www.oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh OSK, we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people's lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™, Pratt Miller and Maxi-Metal. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

