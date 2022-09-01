Nintendo Doownlooad: The Ooblets are Here!

This week's Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Disney Dreamlight Valley – Welcome to Disney Dreamlight Valley ! Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony – until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle. Now it's up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley! Show your love for Disney with exclusive outfits that celebrate the classic Disney Parks themes, along with beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse. Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new. Disney Dreamlight Valley launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 6 in Early Access. Ooblets – Grow and train adorable little creatures called ooblets as you cultivate a new life in the blossoming community of Badgetown. Customize your character, befriend the locals, decorate your house, craft items, run your own shop and have epic dance battles! You can also dress up your ooblet pals, play minigames and explore a variety of locations across Oob, each with their own unique characters, quests, items and unique ooblets. Ooblets waddles its way onto Nintendo Switch today! LEGO Brawls – Build your way to the top in this lighthearted, team action brawler where anything can happen. Dream up the ultimate Minifigure brawlers and bash your way through all your favorite LEGO themes in the first team action brawler set in the LEGO universe. Play with friends at home or around the world and see how you stack up against the competition. LEGO Brawls will be available on Sept. 2. Here Comes Niko! – Tadpole Inc. is looking for employees. Are you ready to be their next professional friend? In Here Comes Niko! , the cozy 3D platformer for tired people, you'll play as Niko traveling across scenic islands. Make new friends, catch fish, solve puzzles, snag bugs and more! With Here Comes Niko! , you're in for the most laid-back adventure of your life! JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – All JOJOs unite! Fight for your destiny! Well known for its charismatic heroes, striking art style and unforgettable catch phrases ("Yare yare daze … "), JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R captures the over-the-top art style that is vintage JoJo. Experience the JoJo universe with powerful imagery inspired by Hirohiko Araki's manga series, freely move the characters with your own hands and feel as if you're inside the manga where graphics and text meet to invoke the characteristic "ゴゴゴゴゴ." JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R will be ready for battle on Sept. 2.



Activities:

UNITE for a Celebration – The 1 st Anniversary celebration continues in Pokémon UNITE, with new UNITE licenses, modes and an all-new map on the way! Starting Sept. 2, you can collect mural fragments for the chance to battle as the Mythical Pokémon and ranged attacker Mew! Mew isn't the only Pokémon joining the fray – Dodrio and Scizor are also arriving later this month. But that's not all, you can go up against classic Pokémon trainers, led by the Galar region Champion Leon, in the Legacy Trainer Showdown mode starting Sept. 9! Plus, starting on Sept. 2, all Ranked and Standard battles will take place on the new Theia Sky Ruins map. Look forward to intense battles on this map where Legendary giants roam and bracing winds rush through the mountaintop stadium. For more information and to check out all the new updates players can expect, check out the new trailer here or visit https://unite.pokemon.com/.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point. Offer valid through Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT when you purchase or redeem a download code for the digital version of the Splatoon 3 game in Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com. For more information about Gold Points, be sure to check out https://my.nintendo.com/about_gold_point.

