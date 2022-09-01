Nature's Toolbox Names Yesim Roth as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned CFO joins NTx with deep global experience in building financial systems for startups, venture capital, and investor relations

Nature's Toolbox, Inc. (NTx), a life sciences company enabling novel RNA product development, today announced that it has appointed Yesim Roth as Chief Financial Officer. In this strategic role on the NTx executive team, Roth will lead financial systems improvements and contribute to organizational strategy as NTx works to accelerate the growth of its biomanufacturing systems and bioinformatics platform.

Roth brings nearly three decades of leadership experience across corporate finance, strategy, financial transformation, and fundraising to NTx. She held CFO and senior finance consultant roles at several venture capital and investment firms in the U.S., such as Alchemy Ventures and CaBo Capital, along with several firms in Istanbul, Turkey, such as Hitay Holding, and Eczacıbası Group, one of the top three international conglomerates in Turkey. While at Eczacıbası Group, she also initiated a new venture for the firm in a B2B industry and led it to become an industry leader within its geographic markets.

Earlier in her career, she also held VP level roles at Citibank in Turkey and served as a director of corporate strategy at Turk Telekom, a multi-billion-dollar telecommunications company, and led the strategy function to bring the formerly government owned monopoly to adjust to free-market and prepare for its successful IPO. Roth holds a BA in Economics and Computer Science from Smith College and an MA in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University.

"Ms. Roth brings a unique, diverse set of leadership skills, not just within finance, but across many critical aspects of business from her time working with startups and in the venture capital world," said Alex Koglin, co-founder and CEO at NTx. "Her ability to build effective and robust financial accounting and reporting infrastructure, along with her savvy investor relations experience will help scale the company."

"NTx has developed a truly novel platform that can transform the way life-saving therapeutics are manufactured," said Yesim Roth. "I am thrilled to be joining this brilliant leadership team and am looking forward to building financial and operational processes that can take this company and its technology to the next level."

About NTx

Nature's Toolbox, Inc. (NTx) is a life sciences company located in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company is commercializing its biomanufacturing systems NTxpress®, NTxscribe® and the bioinformatics platform, DruID, for the discovery of natural products. NTx's proprietary continuous-flow, fully recombinant, in vitro, cell-free transcription system utilizes hollow fiber bioreactors to support the growing demand for mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. NTx's biomanufacturing processes can easily be scaled to meet fluctuating supply needs so that companies can increase and streamline production as they respond to changing global demands. For more information, please visit: https://www.ntxbio.com.

