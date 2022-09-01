Inaugural gathering will focus on strategic imperatives to accelerate AI adoption

C3 AI AI, the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced the AI Defense Forum will take place on Thursday, September 8 in Pentagon City, Virginia.

As the premier event focused on bringing AI to the national security mission, the AI Defense Forum will convene leadership from across government, academia, and industry to discuss the opportunities and policy imperatives in applying AI to defense challenges.

Featured speakers include:

Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO, C3 AI

General (Ret.) John Hyten, Former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

General (Ret.) Jack Keane, Former Vice Chief of Staff, U.S. Army, and Chairman, Institute for the Study of War

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Ed Cardon, Former Commander, Army Cyber Command

"AI is the greatest transformational technology of this century, and the Department of Defense is at a critical juncture to modernize," said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO and Chairman of C3 AI. "Accelerating the DoD's enterprise AI capabilities and next-generation technology is vital to national security interests. C3 AI looks forward to bringing our proven expertise across defense and intelligence to the forum focused on these critical topics."

This year's keynotes and breakout sessions will discuss successful at-scale AI deployments, strategic imperatives for accelerating AI adoption, and proven AI solutions in improving equipment readiness, accelerating research & development, and synthesizing real-time battlefield data.

To learn more about the AI Defense Forum, visit here.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005277/en/