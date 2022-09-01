Dialpad Appoints Joe Faber as General Counsel to Lead Legal and Compliance Efforts Amid Global Expansion

Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced the appointment of Joe Faber as the company's new general counsel. Faber brings nearly 40 years of legal experience, including more than 15 years with Google, and will lead Dialpad's legal department, spearheading corporate compliance as the company continues to rapidly expand globally.

Prior to joining Dialpad, Faber was a senior counsel at Google. Through expert legal support, Faber facilitated Google's acquisition of GrandCentral Communications and worked with Dialpad CEO Craig Walker and CPO Vincent Paquet to transform GrandCentral into Google Voice. Faber also provided legal support for several other Google products, including acting as lead counsel on the founding and launching of Google Fiber, numerous wireless initiatives, and serving as lead product counsel for Google Messages, Google Duo and Google Phone. Previously, Faber was a partner at several law firms and worked as in-house counsel for a number of Fortune 500 companies including AT&T.

"Joe is the latest addition to our talented and seasoned management team as we continue to expand internationally and complete the transformation of Dialpad from category disruptor to global market leader," said Walker. "I've seen firsthand how Joe leads legal and compliance organizations through major corporate milestones like fundraising, M&A and expansion into new markets, and I am excited to partner with him again. He will be a huge asset to Dialpad and our customers and partners."

Dialpad has achieved a number of significant milestones over the past 12 months, including key executive appointments, new record financing, product innovation and industry recognition. Beginning in September of last year, the company has added new top-flight executive leadership including CFO Mike Kourey, CIO Prashanti Aduma and CCO Danny Gunter, along with other key leaders to its sales team. In December, Dialpad announced $170 million in new venture financing at a $2.2 billion valuation led by ICONIQ Capital to help it expand its AI-powered communications platform and expand globally. The past year has also seen the company win Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies award along with product and executive recognition from CRN, Stevie Awards, and RemoteTech Breakthrough, among others.

"I'm honored to join Dialpad as the company continues to grow rapidly as the only AI-powered contact center and collaboration cloud solution," said Faber. "I look forward to bringing the knowledge and lessons learned from my years at Google, and working once again alongside Craig and Vincent as Dialpad helps customers around the globe, continues to scale rapidly, and enters the public markets in the future."

In his new role, Faber will lead Dialpad's legal and compliance teams as it continues to acquire new customers and partners, expand into new markets, acquire companies, and comply with a myriad of national and regional laws impacting the company and its customers. At Dialpad, he'll lean on his past experience at technology and communications innovators like Google and AT&T to help make the company's legal processes more efficient and customer-success driven.

To learn more about Dialpad and how to improve your team's internal communication and collaboration, visit www.dialpad.com.

