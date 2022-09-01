Southern California Bancorp ("us," "we," "our," or the "Company") BCAL, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the "Bank") announces a comprehensive settlement of all litigation with PacWest Bancorp and Pacific Western Bank (the "Litigation Settlement") and the return from sabbatical of David I. Rainer as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the consolidated organization, effective September 1, 2022.

"I'm very pleased to resume my duties as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California," said David I. Rainer, Chairman and CEO of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California. "Lead Director Irwin Golds, acting as Interim Chairman, Executive Vice President and Bancorp CFO Thomas Dolan, acting as Interim CEO, and Rich Hernandez, in his newly appointed role as President, have done an exceptional job of leading the organization in my absence and I thank them for their efforts. I'm very excited to return and work with all our outstanding employees to continue building the premier relationship-based business banking franchise in Southern California."

In anticipation of the $6.5 million Litigation Settlement, the Company recorded an after-tax loss contingency of $4.6 million in its second quarter financial results reported on August 1, 2022.

