Shrujal Baxi, MD, MPH, Joins Iterative Scopes As Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Baxi will help shape the company's scientific roadmap and support its vision of building technological solutions to improve patient outcomes

Iterative Scopes, a pioneer in precision-medicine technologies for gastroenterology, announced today that Shrujal Baxi, MD, MPH, has joined its leadership team as Chief Medical Officer.

"Having a stellar scientific, medical, and regulatory affairs team is critical to Iterative Scopes' work, and we're very excited to have Dr. Baxi leading these groups," says Jonathan Ng, MBBS, founder and CEO of Iterative Scopes. "As a medical oncologist, Dr. Baxi has witnessed a transformation in oncology that has accelerated the public's understanding of cancer while also fueling precise management of the disease. Data has driven this innovation and knowledge generation, and I look forward to seeing her apply this expertise to our focus on individualized care for people with inflammatory bowel disease."

Dr. Baxi specializes in real-world evidence generation, and throughout her career has been involved in multiple clinical trials. In her role as CMO, she will help develop the company's scientific roadmap and drive forward its mission of using scalable technology and data to advance inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) care and improve patient outcomes.

Prior to joining Iterative Scopes, Dr. Baxi was Senior Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Solutions at Verana Health, where she incorporated the voice of the clinician throughout the real-world data (RWD) development process from ingestion through technology-enabled curation and analysis. Prior to that role, she was Head of Clinical Science at Flatiron Health, where—using RWD created from electronic health records for regulatory and health-technology-assessment use cases—she focused her time on evidence generation. She also worked with data scientists and engineers to generate high-quality novel datasets.

Dr. Baxi received her medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago and her master's degree in public health with an emphasis on health policy and administration from the University of Illinois School of Public Health. After serving as a chief resident at New York University, she completed a fellowship in medical oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and joined their faculty in 2011, where she specialized in cancers of the head and neck, salivary glands, and thyroid along with non-melanoma cutaneous malignancies.

"I look forward to helping Iterative Scopes tell the story of using data with AI technology's capabilities— and why it all matters," says Dr. Baxi. "Iterative Scopes is advancing the science of gastroenterology and facilitating clinical trials in IBD, and this should be shared and celebrated."

About Iterative Scopes

Iterative Scopes is a pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence-based precision medicine for gastroenterology. Its powerful, proprietary artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies have the potential to improve the accuracy and consistency of endoscopy readings. Iterative Scopes is initially applying these advances to impact polyp detection for colorectal cancer screenings and working to standardize disease severity characterization for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Longer term, the company plans to establish more meaningful endpoints for GI diseases, which may be better predictors of therapeutic response and disease outcomes. Spun out of MIT in 2017, the company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

