Higher Ed Embraces Idomoo Personalized Video To Engage Students

To reach today's digital-first students, including Gen Z, universities are bolstering their comms with advanced video tech

For a growing number of universities, video is an essential part of the student journey, especially when personalized. From admissions to alumni relations, schools are personalizing videos at scale, no tech skills needed thanks to Idomoo's open Next Generation Video Platform.

Video creative connects directly with student data, creating a unique video for every student, especially important for Gen Z, who prefer video. Common uses include:

Helping students finish the admissions process

Sharing digital diplomas in a graduation video

Explaining financial aid availability

Increasing alumni engagement and stewardship

New York Tech welcomes students virtually

New York Institute of Technology welcomes newly admitted students to campus with a video personalized for their program of study, financial aid and more. Since launching in 2020, they've seen strong results.

In September 2021, they welcomed their largest undergraduate class in over a decade and are on track to enroll their second largest class this month .

. Of students who followed the call to action from the video landing page, they saw a higher than average 50% conversion rate from admit to deposit.

"When COVID hit and our campuses closed to prospective students, we had to come up with creative ways to connect with them in a meaningful way," said Director of Student Communications SaraJane McCaslin. "Our personalized video helped show that we're technology-focused and student-centered, and our student-actor was so welcoming — she created a sense of belonging and community during a really difficult time."

With the engagement they've seen so far, they plan to continue their use of personalized video going forward.

Quinnipiac drives 4x conversions with interactive video

Some universities are adding interactivity to their personalized video campaigns, encouraging students to take immediate action. This was the case for Quinnipiac University. The interactive call-to-action in the video drove 4x conversions compared to the landing page CTA.

"Personalized video has enabled us to engage admitted students in a unique way that we have not tried before," said Becky Spalthoff, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications at Quinnipiac University. "Based on the test we ran last year, open and click-through rates increased and recipients took the extra step to consume content on our website. It is a tool we will continue to utilize moving forward."

DIY video personalization

Both universities used Idomoo's fully open platform in a self-serve model. The platform includes automation and integrations to streamline work so campaigns can launch quickly.

"To reach students, you have to engage them where they are — on their devices," said Yaron Dishon, Idomoo CRO. "Personalized and interactive video campaigns are innovative and attention-grabbing, but they're also easy to create. We've had dozens of clients, especially in education, do it all in-house. It's fast and effective."

Idomoo has seen rapid adoption of personalized video in higher education, including campaigns for the University of South Dakota, East Tennessee State University and Lewis University, among others.

